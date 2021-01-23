Increasing feed prices affect decisions

As feed prices increase calf prices tend to decrease. And feed prices have increased since this past summer. Corn prices have increased at least $1 per bushel in some markets.
Backgrounding cattle is a management and feeding program in which cattle are fed for a period of time after weaning, before they are placed in finishing feedlots. Backgrounding calves are similar to stocker cattle except in the northern-tier states, where snow covers the ground in the winter and cattle are fed a forage-based ration instead of being sent to “stocker” grazing.
Backgrounding does several things. It provides time for calves to survive the stress of weaning and develop immunity through vaccines recently administered. Backgrounding adapts calves to a feeding bunk and totally mixed rations that may include grains, silages, distillers grains and hays. Backgrounding also delays marketing of calves for 35, 90 or more days after weaning.
When calves are nursing the cow, they also graze with the cow. Calves may not have been exposed to a feed bunk prior to weaning and starting the backgrounding period. That creates a new environment where calves are eating unfamiliar feeds in an unfamiliar place without the mother cow to nurse, or show where feed and water are located.
Calves eventually will discover where to find feed and water but not without stress. That stress can lead to respiratory or digestive illnesses. One option for feeding success is to feed the cows and calves a ration similar to the weaning ration before weaning. The unfamiliar smells of silage and distillers grains make calves hesitate to eat those feeds. The cow has experience with those feeds and will show the calves that the new feeds won’t make the calves sick.
While improving the health of the calf is one goal of backgrounding, growing the calves to heavier weights is another goal. Weight-gain goals are based on average daily-gain goals and days on feed.
If a 200-pound weight gain is desired, that can be accomplished in multiple combinations of average daily gain and days on feed. Two options to reach 200-pound gains can be 1.8 pounds of average daily gain for 110 days, or 3 pounds of average daily gain for 67 days. Ration costs usually will be more expensive for the 3 pounds of average daily gain grain-based ration.
However the feed cost of gain and total cost of gain are usually less with increased-grain rations. A reduced cost of gain means greater profit potential.
Be careful to not feed backgrounded calves so they become too fat or fleshy. Cattle buyers discount heavy fleshy calves. The discounts can erode the profits from better-average-daily-gain calves that have been fed too long before marketing.
Coproduct feeds are an excellent source of high-protein and high-fiber feeds that work well in backgrounding rations. Coproducts feeds – wheat midds, distillers grains and beet pulp – are competitively priced for inclusion into backgrounding rations.
Backgrounding also provides a delay in marketing for one to five months. With a reduced cost of gains, adding weight can be profitable depending on markets.
Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/livestockextension/backgrounding for more information.
Karl Hoppe is a livestock-systems specialist at the North Dakota State University-Carrington Research Extension Center. Visit ag.ndsu.edu for more information.