Controlling crop-damaging insects by targeting genes essential to their survival is a promising approach to pest control. Because essential genes are often conserved across multiple insect species, the challenge is finding targets whose silencing kills the pests but not beneficial insects.
Led by Georg Jander, a professor at the Boyce Thompson Institute, a team of researchers has demonstrated that horizontally transferred genes – genes transmitted from one species to another – found in insect genomes are valid targets for selectively killing green peach aphids, whiteflies and potentially other insects that cause major damage to crops.
“The genes we identified and targeted in aphids and whiteflies originated in bacteria, fungi, viruses and plants,” said Jander, who also is an adjunct professor at the Cornell University-School of Integrative Plant Science.
“Because horizontally transferred genes aren’t easily or rapidly incorporated into the genome of their new host species, we assumed they were present in aphids and whiteflies,” he said. “That’s because they had given the insects an evolutionary advantage and were now essential to their survival. So we reasoned that silencing the horizontally transferred genes would have a deleterious effect on the insects.”
In a 2016 study, a team led by Zhangjun Fei, a professor at the Boyce Thompson Institute, identified 142 genes that were likely horizontally transferred genes in a subspecies of whitefly. For the new study – on which Fei also is a co-author – the researchers sequenced the genome of a strain of green peach aphid and identified 30 likely horizontally transferred genes. Most of them also were present in other species of aphids but not in whiteflies.
“Besides being essential genes, horizontally transferred genes are good targets for pest control because they are species-specific – a horizontally transferred gene found in one species isn’t typically found in any other species,” said Honglin Feng, a postdoctoral scientist in the Jander laboratory. “The aphids and whiteflies in our study have completely different sets of horizontally transferred genes. We showed that silencing aphid horizontally transferred genes didn’t affect two species of ladybugs that feed on the aphids.”
To silence those genes in aphids and whiteflies, the researchers used ribonucleic acid interference, or RNAi. The researchers used a virus to deliver the RNAi molecule into the plants the insects fed on – a strain of the wild tobacco species.
In aphids, they silenced 11 horizontally transferred genes of bacterial, fungal, viral or plant origin. In most cases silencing the horizontally transferred genes decreased aphid survival.
When larvae of seven-spotted ladybugs and adult mealybug ladybirds were allowed to feed on the aphids from the treated plants, the RNAi molecules were transmitted to the ladybugs. But they caused no adverse effects because their genomes lacked the targeted genes.
In whiteflies, silencing five horizontally transferred genes also had adverse effects on survival. That demonstrated the potential for expanding that method of pest control to insects beyond aphids.
While silencing the individual horizontally transferred genes caused measurable reductions in insect survival, the size of those impacts wasn’t large, Feng said.
“The reductions were 40 percent or less in most cases, and often around 20 percent,” he said.
Feng said he wants to “stack” targets by silencing multiple horizontally transferred genes in the insect pest simultaneously and see if the combination treatment could have a greater killing power than silencing the individual horizontally transferred genes.
“Stacking horizontally transferred genes is likely to have an additive effect on survival over individual horizontally transferred genes, especially if the targeted genes are on different biological pathways or have different biological functions,” Jander said.
The study was published in Plant Biotechnology Journal in December. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “horizontally transferred genes” for more information.