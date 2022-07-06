Insects explored as food, feed

Insects are a source of good-quality protein and can be cultivated easily. Researchers at Wageningen University and Research are exploring the possibilities of using insects in food for humans and animals.
“Insects can be cultivated on waste streams from the food-processing industry, which makes them more sustainable than fishmeal and soya,” said Teun Veldkamp, a senior researcher in animal nutrition at Wageningen University. “There’s worldwide demand for protein. In Africa incomes are increasing and that has led to an increase in demand for meat and fish so prices are steeply increasing.”
The food industry is interested in alternative sources of protein. The nutritional value of insects is comparable to that of ordinary meat. But consumers aren’t keen on eating whole insects. An alternative might be to incorporate insect flour in products such as bread and pasta.
One disadvantage of insect farming is the cost. Insects have been farmed for decades but not on a large scale. If insects are to become a realistic alternative source of protein, production needs to be scaled for supplying large volumes with consistent quality.
Therefore the goal for Europe’s Sustainable Insect Chain project is to test and demonstrate innovative rearing methods that will allow the establishment of a smoothly functioning, commercially viable insect-supply chain. Veldkamp is participating in the project.
The Government of the Netherlands’ Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality has developed a plan with the insect-farming sector, Veldkamp added.
“When developing business models and examining possible markets, we look at the current state of affairs and options for insect producers,” he said. “We also look at issues insect farmers encounter in terms of both legislation and rearing methods.”
Researchers also are examining various rearing techniques and ways of improving the transport of larvae and eggs. That includes larvae of the black soldier fly, the housefly, the mealworm and the cricket. Those insects are most commonly farmed for animal and human consumption, he said.
“We look at the quantities of larvae per rearing box, the quantities of feed and the types of feed,” he said. “Temperature and humidity are important when transporting eggs for the production of larvae, for example.”
People are also reading…
The project also focuses on developing the technology for processing insects. The scientists are experimenting with various techniques.
“You need to dry the larvae first, removing 70 percent of the moisture before you can turn them into insect flour,” he said. “We tested techniques including microwaving, radio-frequency drying and low-energy electron beams on a variety of larvae. Those experiments yielded various products, some of which are being tested in another work package looking at the use of insects in animal feed.”
In those experiments various types and quantities of insect meal are added to animal feed for farmed fish, poultry and piglets.
“We consider aspects such as digestibility of the meal,” Veldkamp said. “That information is used to develop different animal-feed products. Then we look at how animals do when fed the products. Wageningen has a great deal of experience in that area and we can put that knowledge to good use in this project."
For the use and application of insects in food for humans, six product prototypes are being developed. They'll then be tested on consumers and sensory panels. Insect meal will be incorporated into standard products such as pasta, bread and falafels.
Food safety also is taken into consideration. Some people may develop an allergic reaction to mealworms, similar to a shellfish allergy, Veldkamp said. Tropomyosin and arginine kinase allergens have been found in mealworms, shellfish and dust mites. Mycotoxins also are being investigated. The researchers are studying whether insects can safely be reared on mycotoxin-contaminated crops.
The research project hasn’t been completed yet, but there are already some specific results, Veldkamp said.
“When insects are incorporated into animal feed they’re just as digestible as conventional protein-rich animal-feed materials,” he said. “Insects can boost gut health and immunity in animals.
“The insect-farming sector is quite new and there’s a need to share know-how. That doesn’t happen enough at present. Wageningen’s task is to share knowledge. That’s why we launched a platform where partners in the insect sector can talk about their experiences and problems they encounter.”
Visit wur.nl/en and susinchain.eu for more information