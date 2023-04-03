For both beginning and experienced orchard crafters, pest management is the most challenging aspect of production. Whether a producer has six apple trees or 6 acres, tactics are mostly the same in order to control annoying apple attackers.
“Integrated Pest Management” is a sustainable science-based process that relies on identifying, managing and then reducing pest risk.
“It’s control tactics based on science and life cycles,” said Kacie Athey with the University of Illinois. “It’s a combination of strategies. It’s not just spraying insecticides. It takes into account minimizing economic risk as a well as health and environmental risks. It’s sort of a holistic approach.
“The purpose of pest control is not to just kill all possible pests. Sometimes we can tolerate some level of pests in our orchards. So a lot of (integrated pest management) is working to decrease the impact of pests – not just kill every bug in sight.”
The first step in the process is monitoring and identifying the actual pest. A delta trap is most commonly used in orchards. It lures in specific types of pests so they can be seen and counted. Once an insect is caught, the producer can identify it.
“We have action thresholds,” Athey said. “With the number of pests you catch over a given time or in a certain area, do you need to take control? Earlier in the season for control is always better.”
The next step is control, followed by evaluating the control’s effectiveness. Consider the yield and any damage to the fruit. Evaluate the plan so next year there will be fewer pests.
Monitoring – Monitoring is done through field scouting and traps. For many pests the action threshold is based on a specific type of trap. A producer needs to know what the best trap is for his or her area and crop.
Most traps use pheromones. There are lots of types available – including Japanese beetles, oriental fruit moths, codling moths, stink bugs, borers and more. Delta traps, by far the most common, Athey said, are used for monitoring a variety of pests. They are hung in the upper-third of the tree canopy. The lure has a shelf life of about six weeks.
“A delta trap is orange with a sticky liner to catch the things that are lured in,” she said. “Check them weekly; that’s good practice. Often our economic thresholds have a number of pests per track per week.”
Identifying
The codling moth is the most damaging pest for apples and pears. It’s the worst worldwide, Athey said. It produces two generations per year at the least. It’s a difficult pest to deal with. “When people mention a worm in an apple, this is what they’re talking about,” she said. Even if the caterpillar can’t enter the apple, it will leave a “sting” on the apple surface. It’s best to target the year’s first generation; their numbers grow fast.
The woolly apple aphid creates colonies at wound sites on trunks, limbs and twigs. It’s particularly dangerous to young trees because it likes tender bark. “This is a serious test of young apple trees,” Athey said. “Really watch for it.” It will start feeding on a tree’s roots if not controlled; that’s where the worst damage occurs. The aphids have been worse in recent years, she said. Its waxy wooly covering can protect it from some sprays and it has several generations each year. Look for live aphids, not just the woolly stuff. Sometimes predators will come in and eat them. Be sure there are live bugs before treating. “Blow on the colony to be sure you see them moving around,” she said. To control, contact a local Extension agent to learn what works in that area. Nothing is listed as excellent for control. “Control of this pest is tricky for sure,” she said.
People are also reading…
The plum curculio usually attacks plums and peaches but also can attack apples – and producers are seeing more of it. “It’s another one of those internal feeders,” Athey said. “You don’t have larvae on the outside of the fruit; you’re targeting the adult when it’s active. It may have two generations; we’re learning more about this one in our area. As they change we need to change our tactics.” If an apple has crescent-shaped damage or surface feeding scars, or if fruit drops prematurely, this pest is the culprit. One adult in a trap is the threshold for treatment.
The Japanese beetle overwinters as a grub; adults emerge in June. Don’t use commercially available traps. “They attract more beetles. Beetles attract more beetles and they eat everything.” They’ll feed on leaves, flowers and overripe or wounded fruit. They skeletonize the leaves. For smaller orchards, shake limbs into a bucket of soapy water early in the morning.
The Apple maggot comes from adults laying eggs under the skins of apples; they lay hundreds of eggs. That deforms the apple. The larvae feed on the apples for three to four weeks. “Sanitation is critical,” Athey said. “Get the affected apples out of there. They must be destroyed and not on the property.” For a small amount of apples, burning might be affective, she said. It can be buried but don’t compost it. It can be solarized; put plastic over it and secure the plastic really well. The threshold is really small; it’s one adult fly. There is a specific trap for the Apple maggot – a red sticky ball that is hung in the tree in June.
San Jose scale has recently become an issue in the upper Midwest. They inject a toxin that damages the tree; that can kill limbs or an entire tree.
Control
Mating disruption – The goal is to prevent male insects from finding a female and mating. It works in orchards 10 acres and larger. “But if you have a neighbor with high pest pressure, or an abandoned orchard, mating disruption may not be able to be used,” Athey said. “The nice thing about mating disruption is it’s very specific. It has no environmental effect, so it’s absolutely awesome to use.” It can be used for codling moths, Oriental fruit moths, Peach tree borer, lesser peachtree borer and dogwood borer; larvae for those are hard to control. Also the larvae are inside of fruit so insecticides and sprays don’t work well. Timing for mating disruption doesn’t need to be perfect. “You can leave them up all year,” she said. “And they can be used in both organic and conventional production.”
Ovicides – Ovicides are lethal to eggs. They are a second line of defense; they suffocate eggs with oil. “We recommend oil, but not broad-spectrum; don’t kill everything,” Athey said. Calculate degree days to use them according to label.
Larvicides – Larvicides are the third line of defense. They target newly hatched caterpillars. There’s also an organic option. “You can do very targeted control,” Athey said. “But have very precise timing.”
Insecticides – “Be very careful of these around bees,” Athey said. “Some of them are very toxic to bees. And when you’re rotating chemistries, be sure you’re rotating into different chemical classes.”
The main thing to remember regarding integrated pest management is that insect control is more than insecticides.
“When you’re first starting out, it’s good to start by implementing (integrated pest management) techniques,” Athey said. “When you do use insecticides, always read your labels.”
Visit ag.purdue.edu and search for “fruit pest” to view or order physical copies of the “Midwest Fruit Pest Management Guide.” It contains information regarding pesticides, sprayer calibration, tree-fruit diseases, insect pests, weeds and much more.
Visit www.youtube.com/c/WisconsinFruit for University of Wisconsin webinar recordings regarding fruit production.
Visit fruit.wisc.edu/webinars for University of Wisconsin previous and upcoming fruit-production webinars.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.