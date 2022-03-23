Irrigation algorithm shows promise in reducing water use

A new approach to irrigation offers promise to reduce water use while increasing producer profitability. Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have been working on the approach.
The level of irrigation needed generally has been determined by gauging water availability in the soil. An irrigation-scheduling algorithm developed through testing at 12 locations across Nebraska includes an additional factor – the level of water concentration in the atmosphere.
“That approach takes both the water supply and demand into consideration, and that’s where we’re hoping to gain some efficiency by looking at both simultaneously,” said Trenton Franz, an associate professor of hydrogeophysics at Nebraska. “That's fairly complicated so this algorithm does a fairly nice job of trying to optimize the processes, as well as making it more automatic.”
Franz and fellow scientists found that the algorithm-guided irrigation approach could reduce irrigation water use by 24 percent while maintaining crop yields and increasing profits by 11 percent and water productivity by 25 percent.
If follow-up testing currently underway confirms the algorithm’s practical use, the technology could drive improved water efficiency among a majority of agricultural producers who don’t use soil-moisture sensors. About 10 percent to 15 percent of producers use moisture probes, Franz said.
“It’s that missing 85 percent of people who aren't too interested in using soil-moisture probes who really make a big difference,” he said. “So maybe instead of saving 4 inches of water using good probe management, maybe the algorithm could save 1 to 3 inches. That would involve a much wider range of people who are willing to have less investment in that. It's time-consuming to manage soil-moisture probes so I know that's one barrier to adoption.”
The best approach would be a “semi-autonomous” use of the algorithm, to maintain a degree of control by producers, he said.
Solutions to improving water efficiency also need to be profitable for producers, Franz said. The irrigation algorithm attempts to meet a range of requirements for producers so that the solution is both cost-effective and scalable across a broad area, he said. Contact trenton.franz@unl.edu for more information.
Geitner Simmons is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.