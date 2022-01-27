Irrigation expands throughout ag history

“Trends in U.S. Irrigated Agriculture: Increasing Resilience Under Water Supply Scarcity” is a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. It examines historical and emerging trends in irrigation use.
Irrigated agriculture has expanded significantly as public reclamation-policy initiatives and technological innovations have opened new lands to irrigated production. The report highlights several areas.
- Irrigated farms in 2017 accounted for more than 54 percent of the total value of U.S. crop sales while irrigated cropland constituted less than 17 percent of total harvested cropland.
- Irrigated acreage has expanded rapidly since the onset of the federal-reclamation era, which began with the passage of the Reclamation Act in 1902. Irrigated acreage nationwide increased from less than 3 million acres in 1890 to more than 58 million acres in 2017.
- Total U.S. water withdrawals for irrigation decreased by 21 percent between 1980 and 2015, with slightly lesser declines – 19 percent – in average withdrawals per acre irrigated. Irrigation in 2015 accounted for about 64 percent of total U.S. water withdrawals, including both freshwater and treated wastewater and excluding withdrawals for thermoelectric power.
- Of crops irrigated in 2017, the largest allocation of irrigated acreage was in corn, with about 14 million irrigated acres harvested, or more than 25 percent of irrigated cropland harvested.
- While corn accounted for the largest acreage among irrigated crops in 2017, the acres constituted less than 15 percent of total harvested corn acreage. Irrigation is more prevalent among other crops.
- Use of pressurized irrigation systems, which are generally more water-use efficient than gravity-flow systems, increased significantly in recent decades. Of the total U.S. cropland acres irrigated in 2018, 36 percent used gravity systems while 67 percent used pressurized systems—including sprinklers and low-flow micro systems.
- Improved technologies such as soil-moisture sensors, irrigation-scheduling tools and flow meters help achieve maximum water-use efficiency. But survey data of irrigated producers indicate slow adoption rates and potential for further expansion of improved irrigation-management practices. Both surface water supply shortfalls in multi-year drought and a growing concern for groundwater depletion across major agricultural regions focus policy attention on vulnerabilities of the irrigation sector.
