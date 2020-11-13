NICOLETT, Minn. – New to farming means everything is an experiment for Dan Coffman. With no preconceived notions on how things are done, he didn’t hesitate when he had a chance to plant Kernza® on his farm.
Kernza is a perennial grain crop in the wheatgrass family that was developed commercially for cooler northern climates by the Land Institute and the University of Minnesota. The advantage of growing the multipurpose plant is that Coffman can get three different uses out of a year’s crop – and it yields for three years before dwindling. During those three growing seasons Coffman estimates his Kernza will produce 500 to 600 pounds of raw product per acre.
This past fall he dedicated 10 acres to the crop. The cost in 2019, when he bought the seed, was $45 an acre. But he expects it to double next year and even possibly triple as more farmers try it. He warns to be sure to check tags for germination rates as they can vary quite a bit.
The seed is small – about one-fifth the size of wheat; he drilled the seeds at 15 pounds per acre. He fertilized the crop with chicken manure when it was 3 to 4 inches high. He was able to graze the field this spring and then let it grow for grain harvest.
He swathed the crop, letting it lie a couple of days before combining. He thinks four to five days would be better, but rain was moving in so he made the decision to combine early. Combining was a guess-and-check endeavor for the first hour until he was satisfied with his settings.
The grain didn’t take much to dry. Coffman borrowed a test gravity box with airflow, which was enough for drying. After the combine finished he round-baled 55 four-by-five bales of straw, which are palatable to his animals; they can serve as feed and bedding. He said the trademarked seed can be saved for another year, but cannot be sold without a license.
If the grain is sold for food grade, Coffman cautions about watching for toxins if the weather is warm and humid. Kernza can be susceptible to Fusarium head blight and produce vomitoxin at the time of pollination. In those cases growers should consider harvesting lodged acres, if any, separate from standing.
Once the grain is harvested Kernza regrows for a fall grazing crop and the cycle begins again. If the grain isn’t needed, it can be cut for forage before it heads out and before it becomes “stemmy.” Coffman hasn’t done a feed test, but he said he knows his cattle love it.
“I was blown away by how much feed value is out there,” he said.
The benefits of growing Kernza – in addition to feed and grain – is less compaction on the field and as a cover crop for the winter months. Dense roots can grow up to 10 feet deep.
“It’s not just the budget, but what it does for soil,” he said. “It’s tough to put a price on that. I try to keep the land healthy for us, but also the next generation.”
His goal is not to sustain but to go one step further and regenerate the soil.
If not used for animals Kernza is currently a niche-market crop. Although it’s not totally gluten-free, some people with gluten sensitivity find they can tolerate it. Coffman said as to the future he’s excited to be working with local beer makers to use Kernza in their brews.