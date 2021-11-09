Kernza research addresses yields

There’s promise in ongoing research for Kernza – a perennial intermediate wheatgrass trademarked and named by The Land Institute. But it’s also a work in progress.
Kernza research was awarded a grant in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The research is supported by the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems Coordinated Agricultural Program.
There’s interest in the crop because it can be grown for both grain and forage with fewer input requirements than other row crops. It contributes ecosystem services such as increasing carbon sequestration while also helping to reduce soil and water erosion, and soil-nitrate leaching.
Jake Jungers, assistant professor in agronomy and plant genetics at the University of Minnesota, is the principal investigator in the project. Valentin Picasso, an associate professor of agronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is a co-investigator on the project in Wisconsin.
Picasso has recently been studying optimal planting time for Kernza in southern Wisconsin. He and his colleagues have been evaluating the crop at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station and the UW-Lancaster Agricultural Research Station. They’ve also been working with a few farmers.
The UW-Madison studies have shown that Kernza grain yields are generally best in the first year of production when the crop is planted before Sept. 15 – yielding between 500 and 800 pounds per acre at test locations. Yields of the perennial crop declined thereafter, with second-year and third-year yields between just 40 percent and 60 percent of the first-year production. But because a pound of the grain sells for $1, it can still be a viable feedstuff, Picasso said.
The decline in forage yield was not as significant as grain yield. In some cases forage yield was better in the second year of production, he said. Grazing Kernza in the fall months didn’t appear to have a negative effect on grain yield the following spring. But if spring grazing is allowed before the first week in May, grain yield might be reduced.
John Wepking raises a variety of organic grains; he’s co-owner of Meadowlark Organics of Ridgeway, Wisconsin. He planted Kernza along with legumes in 2019 as part of a North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education project. The project involved planting 8.5 acres of small replicated plots to Kernza, along with white clover, alfalfa or birdsfoot trefoil.
The goal of the research project was to see whether planting Kernza with legumes – with their nitrogen-fixing capabilities – would help improve Kernza yields, Wepking said. The clover-Kernza plots performed better than those planted to alfalfa and Kernza. Alfalfa tended to overcrowd Kernza.
Meadowlark Organics sells small grains that are ground into flour for baking. One of the problems with Kernza grain is that the percent of bran to endosperm in its small seeds means there isn’t a lot of starch. That results in flour that’s heavy on bran.
“Kernza breeding has a long way to go,” Wepking said. “It’s a work in progress.”
But the USDA’s investment in perennial forages, including Kernza, makes sense, he said. It will help to increase forage diversity.
“And it does a great job of building deep roots, scavenging nutrients and preventing erosion on hillsides,” he said.
Visit kernza.org/kernzacap for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.