Knaak retires from Agri-View

MARSHFIELD, Wis. – Some folks wish they understood the mystery of life. Others look at the keys scattered all around us. Those keys unlock much of the mystery. They help us know what time it is and how to make the most of the time we have on earth. The seasons of the year are keys. The circle of the year rounds through the seasons as does life itself.
Ever notice that happy people are the ones accomplishing something? For them work gives life meaning, but so does leisure time productively spent. Without work, how can leisure be appreciated? In leisure those happy folks think deeply while they help form the mind of younger friends and family. Fishing, hiking or stacking wood for the long winter are chances to model behavior, shape character and strengthen the soul. Just as they help younger colleagues in their professional life, happy folks help others as they recreate. The way they live sets a strong and bright example.
And while some make an abrupt change from one season of life to the next, many of us progress more gradually. Leon Knaak has moved to a new season. He has retired from Agri-View.
For about nine years Leon Knaak has worked in advertising sales for Agri-View. But his association with the paper goes way back to the beginning. Just before we rang in the new year Knaak took a few minutes to visit.
“I’ve been connected with Agri-View since its inception,” he said. “The paper started here in Marshfield. Shortly after it started, I started advertising in it. Most of my adult life I’ve worked at farm-equipment dealerships.”
Work at farm dealerships led to managing at Service Motor Company in Wausau, Wisconsin. Then a stainless-steel business in Marshfield was started with family – and eventually that led back to Agri-View.
“I worked on the stainless-steel business for about two years; my son-in-law was running it,” Knaak said. “And then told my wife I should find something more to do. I heard Agri-View was looking for someone, so I applied and was hired. I really liked it. I got to work from home. I knew most of the agricultural dealers, having worked with many of them over the years. The position was a really good fit for me. I am going to miss the people the most.”
Matt Meyers is the president of Lee Agri-Media, the parent company of Agri-View. With an office in Madison, Wisconsin, he’s hands-on daily with Agri-View. Upon hearing the name of Leon Knaak he piped up without hesitation.
“Leon is a fantastic guy,” Meyers said. “He’s honest as the day is long. He is hard-working and very enjoyable to work with; I’ll miss him. I hope he has a long and healthy retirement, and that he enjoys every minute with his grandkids. He’s done a great job for Agri-view.”
Retirement plans are still being considered.
“It’s a work in progress,” Knaak said. “We live in Marshfield. I have a cabin up north. We have rental property. I still help out a little in the stainless business. It may start out slow this winter, but once spring comes I spend a lot of time up north. I’m a hunter and fisherman. My wife and I have a travel trailer. We got up to Drummond (Wisconsin) and Lake Owen last summer.
“We’ve always had to cram in trips on weekends. Now we can go when we want. We have a daughter and her husband and two grandkids in Green Bay. A son and his two kids live in Minneapolis. We have a daughter and son-in-law in Marshfield. Their kids are our two oldest grandkids, but the other grandchildren are in grade school yet. We need to spend some time with them. Over the years we’ve missed events like Christmas programs. But now we will have time.”
For young folks he has some sage advice.
“For young folks starting out today there are so many opportunities,” he said. “If people want to work, everybody is looking for help – and I mean everybody. There are unlimited opportunities. College is good for a lot of people, but it isn’t for everybody. The trades and other careers, like service technicians, pay well too. And during the pandemic wages increased. There is money to be made for people who are willing to work.”
Leon Knaak knows the seasons. Looking back he knows he left each place he visited a little better than he found it. His plans for the next season are firming up. If you have the good fortune to bump into him in the field, on a lake or at a grade-school program, rest assured he will be spending his time productively. Those of us who have had the chance to visit with him feel like he is an old friend who will be much missed. Everyone with Agri-View wishes him a happy and long retirement.
And as is the way of the world, a new person has joined the Agri-View family as a sales executive in north-central Wisconsin. Her name is Julie Heck. Contact her at jheck@madison.com or 608-219-0824 – even if it’s just to say, “Welcome!”
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.