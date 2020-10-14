With wet weather, putting up quality hay and keeping it protected from the elements is challenging. Some weathering of bales is to be expected, those that were put up a bit wet, have been sitting in water or were otherwise saturated need some special considerations.
The first factor to keep in mind when dealing with wet hay is that moisture can easily lead to combustion. Twenty percent moisture is about the greatest level that bales should reach. At a level greater than that, microbes begin to decompose plant matter and mold growth occurs. That decomposition of the hay produces heat and leads to the danger of combustion.
Store bales that have a risk of overheating away from other bales and outside to limit the risk of a fire spreading. Check temperatures on those bales by using a long-stem compost thermometer or driving a metal pipe into the bale and lowering in a non-mercury thermometer. Any bales at 170 degrees Fahrenheit or more should be closely monitored; at that point temperatures will most likely continue to increase.
Bale combustion can begin at temperatures of 190 degrees Fahrenheit, especially in coarse hays like sorghum-sudangrass hybrids. Increased oxygen flow in those bales due to the coarse stems means greater risk. Moving hot bales can also open them up and increase oxygen flow, which once again increases the risk of combustion.
Even if wet bales are not at risk for fire, the wetness will continue to decrease hay quality. Mold will often occur, which uses plant tissues as an energy and protein source for growth, resulting in decreased quality. Hot temperatures denature cell structures, which changes the nature of proteins and carbohydrates, making them less useful for the animal when digested. In some cases when there are anaerobic conditions, hay may “caramelize,” becoming golden-colored and sweet-smelling. While highly palatable, that heat-fermented hay also has worse quality due to the nature of the fermentation process.
Understand risks of wet hay
Mold is one of the first issues on most producer minds. Mold has the potential to produce mycotoxins, which in great enough levels could be deadly to animals that ingest it in the extreme circumstance. The moderate side effect is reduced intake, a decrease in ruminal function and overall reduced performance of the animal leading to economic losses.
While that may seem minor in the scope of a year’s time for a cow, the lessened feed values of forages due to increased rain and extended winters amplify the potential for poor breed-up and decreased calf weights. The best way to use moldy hay is to spread out the bales, and let the animals pick through it, with a second source of clean hay for them to select from as well. Mold often reduces palatability, and animals will avoid especially bad chunks. Having clean hay available ensures animals aren’t forced to eat anything they don’t choose to.
Pregnant animals are more sensitive to mycotoxin poisoning, which can lead to fetal abortion, so consider limiting how much moldy hay those animals receive. Horses are sensitive to mold in hay, with danger of both respiratory and toxin issues. As such, keeping moldy hay away from horses is advisable.
Mold can also be a health risk to producers. Frequently breathing in large amounts of dust and mold can cause respiratory issues such as farmer’s lung. To protect against that, wear a dust mask when working with hay that may have large amounts of mold.
Determining actual as-fed hay quality is important to meet animal-nutrition needs through the winter. If moldy hay is being ground for a diet, knowing the correct dilution rate to ensure bad hay isn’t being over fed will be critical because the animals don’t have the option for refusal. Mold and mycotoxin tests can be a bit expensive, and not all labs even offer those tests.
Until bales cool and moisture content decreases to less than 20 percent, quality of hay will continue to decline through the year. To ensure an accurate assessment of hay quality, sample by lot -- hay harvested from the same field within a 48-hour period -- a few weeks before planning to feed. An earlier sample could be done to acquire a general idea of quality for planning purposes, but because the degradation process in the bales is ongoing, a true reading won’t be available until right before feeding. That should provide an accurate idea of what the quality of hay will be while still giving the lab time to return results. Knowing the quality of hay allows better decisions to be made about how to use low-quality forage and prevent animals from being under fed.
Visit beef.unl.edu for more information.