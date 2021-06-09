The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance is a producer-led watershed-conservation group in Lafayette County. It hosted a field day May 21 featuring discussions on planting green – no-till-planting soybeans into rye. Jason Rowe, a crop farmer, was the farm host. Josh Kamps, a UW-Extension agriculture educator, provided comments at the event.
The Lafayette Ag Stewardship is a group of farmers with a vision of a community where farmers and friends of agriculture work together to protect and improve water quality and the environment. The group’s members in conjunction with the Wisconsin ag department, UW-Madison and The Nature Conservancy, participated in a comprehensive study in 2019 to focus on conservation impact.
That study showed the group’s livestock- and crop-farmer members who use strip-till and no-till practices – as compared to conventional practices – potentially reduce phosphorous runoff from farm fields by 53 percent and soil erosion by 59 percent.
Data in 2020 showed members accounted for more than 7,000 acres of cover crops, 27,000 acres of nutrient management and about 30,000 acres of reduced tillage. The group is comprised of 27 members who represent 47,000 acres and 23,000 dairy animals, beef cattle and pigs.
The alliance collaborates with university researchers, environmental groups and community leaders. They hold field days to demonstrate various practices. They also participate in scientific studies, notably contributing thousands of dollars to an ongoing groundwater study. Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org for more information.
Steven Schauer is a communications specialist with the Dairy Business Association and the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.