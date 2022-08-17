Leafhopper-bacteria links found

Phytoplasmas are bacteria that can invade vascular tissues of plants, causing different crop diseases. While most studies of phytoplasmas begin by examining plants showing disease symptoms, a new analysis focuses on the tiny insects that carry the infectious bacteria from plant to plant. By extracting and testing deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – from archival leafhopper specimens collected in natural areas, researchers at the Illinois Natural History Survey identified new phytoplasma strains. They also found new associations between leafhoppers and phytoplasmas known to harm crop plants.
Their study is the first to look for phytoplasmas in insects from natural areas, said Valeria Trivellone, postdoctoral researcher at the Illinois Natural History Survey. She led the research with Christopher Dietrich, state entomologist at the Illinois Natural History Survey. They used a variety of molecular approaches to detect and identify phytoplasmas in leafhoppers.
“We compared traditional molecular techniques with next-generation sequencing approaches, and found the newer techniques outperformed the traditional ones,” Trivellone said.
The methods will enable researchers to target more regions of the phytoplasma genomes to better understand the different bacterial strains and how they damage plants, she said.
Dietrich said, “We’ve focused on the vectors of disease, on the leafhoppers, and not on the plants.”
The standard approach of looking for phytoplasmas in plants is more labor-intensive. It requires that scientists extract DNA from a plant that appears to be diseased and then checking for phytoplasmas, he said.
“But even when you identify the phytoplasma, you don’t know what leafhopper or other vector transmitted it,” he said. “So researchers must go into the field to collect all potential insect vectors. Then they do transmission experiments, where they let leafhoppers feed on an infected plant and then put them on an uninfected plant to see if it contracts the disease.”
Because the research is laborious and slow, the researchers still don’t have a good idea of which insects are spreading most phytoplasmas between plants, he said.
“That really limits your ability to set up an effective management strategy,” he said.
For the new study the researchers turned to leafhopper specimens in the Illinois Natural History Survey’s insect collection. Dietrich had collected many of the insects for a period of 25 years as part of his work classifying their genetic relatedness and evolution.
The researchers examined 407 leafhopper species collected around the world in areas less disturbed by human development. The specimens came from North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia.
The team extracted total DNA from the specimens and processed each one, using both traditional and newer sequencing approaches. The latter are less costly and more informative than traditional methods, the researchers said.
Of the insects sampled, 41 tested positive for phytoplasmas. The researchers obtained usable phytoplasma sequence data from 23 leafhoppers. The phytoplasmas included those that cause a disease known as aster yellows, which inhibits photosynthesis and reduces the productivity of several different crop plants. The phytoplasmas were found in several new species of leafhoppers never before identified as vectors of the disease.
The researchers found phytoplasmas in regions of the world where such diseases had not been reported and identified several new strains of bacteria. They also found previously unreported associations between some phytoplasmas and species of leafhopper.
Scientists have no tools to target the bacteria in asymptomatic plants to prevent disease outbreaks. Therefore controlling phytoplasmas involves the use of pesticides to kill the insect vectors.
“Because the insecticides are only partially specific to the target insects, they kill a variety of beneficial insects as well,” Trivellone said.
Dietrich said, “We’re finding there are lots of new phytoplasmas in nature that nobody’s ever seen. They don’t cause disease symptoms in native plants they’ve associated with for maybe millions of years. They only start causing disease when they jump to a new host that hasn’t been exposed to the phytoplasma before.”
The new findings parallel those seen in emerging infectious diseases of humans originating in wildlife, Dietrich said.
“That’s why we need to look more broadly across nature and see what’s out there.”
The National Science Foundation supported the research. The Illinois Natural History Survey is a division of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
The study recently was published in the journal Biology. Visit mdpi.com – and search for “Trivellone” – and inhs.illinois.edu for more information.
Diana Yates is life sciences editor at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.