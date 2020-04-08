How does COVID-19 arrive at a farm? Are farmers immune to COVID-19? Can someone contract COVID-19 from animals? Can infected farmers spread it to their animals?
We’ve put together a few resources to help explain the situation as we currently know it.
How does COVID-19 arrive at a farm?
It’s important to know that someone who lives on a farm has physical space surrounding the property, so COVID-19 virus cannot suddenly arrive on that farm. It’s transmitted by a person who is infected through droplets in the air, or droplets that directly or indirectly reach contaminated surfaces.
Much of the work and activity done on farms includes people who are working either by themselves, outside or 6 feet – or further – away from others. So risks for most farmers and farm workers are likely less than if working in a crowded indoor space like an office or attending an event where multiple people have gathered – like school events, church services and restaurants. With that said, we’re still concerned about farm operators, their employees and their families becoming infected. Symptoms tend to be worse for older individuals, though the United States has also seen severe illness in younger individuals. Everyone should follow all prevention guidelines provided by the state and federal government.
Visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov and farms.extension.wisc.edu/risk-to-farmers and aae.wisc.edu – search for “covid” – and farms.extension.wisc.edu -- search for “covid” – for more information.
Are farmers immune to COVID-19?
There are reports of a notion making the rounds that individuals who work with cattle have a natural resistance or immunity to COVID-19 because of exposures to the broader family of coronaviruses. Those coronavirus types cause scours in pre-weaned calves, winter dysentery in confined cattle, or are associated with certain pneumonias in cattle. At this time there is no known resistance for any human to COVID-19, including farmers, their families or their employees.
We don’t need to worry about the safety of food being produced on farms, according to Dr. Gregg Hanzlicek, veterinarian and director of the Kansas State University-Veterinary Diagnostic Lab.
“Milk, eggs, beef pork …whatever the source of your protein, people do not have to worry because those products don’t carry COVID-19,” he said.
Visit farms.extension.wisc.edu and search for “covid” for more information.
Can you get COVID-19 from animals? Can infected farmers spread it to their animals?
Certain species may be more prone to contracting viruses from the humans in their environment, a process called reverse zoonosis. In turn animals can give certain viruses to humans; that’s called zoonosis. At this time the American Veterinary Medical Association reports there have been no reports of pets or livestock becoming ill with COVID-19 in the United States. At this point in time there is also no evidence that domestic animals, including pets and livestock, can spread COVID-19 to people.
Visit www.avma.org and search for “covid” for more information.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has issued a report about a tiger in New York that contracted COVID-19 from its handler. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animal species could be affected by COVID-19.
When an animal is showing signs of illness, the service recommends calling a veterinarian. Be sure to tell the veterinarian if the animal was exposed to a person sick with COVID-19. The USDA, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, do not recommend routine testing of animals for the virus. A veterinarian who believes an animal should be tested will contact state animal-health officials who will work with public- and animal-health authorities to decide whether samples should be collected and tested.
Visit www.aphis.usda.gov and search for “covid tiger” for more information.
The situation is changing and we will continue to learn more as the pandemic evolves. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/covid19 for more information and new information as it’s available.