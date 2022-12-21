Light spectra optimize land use

People are increasingly trying to grow both food and clean energy on the same land to help meet the challenges of climate change, drought and a growing global population. The effort includes agrivoltaics, in which crops are grown under the shade of solar panels.
Scientists at the University of California-Davis are investigating how to better harvest the sun – and its optimal light spectrum – to make agrivoltaic systems more efficient in arid agricultural regions.
Their study found that the red part of the light spectrum is more efficient for growing plants. The blue part of the spectrum is better used for solar production. The study’s results could help guide interest in agrivoltaics and identify potential applications for those systems.
Majdi Abou Najm, an associate professor at the University of California-Department of Land, Air and Water Resources on the Davis campus, conducted the study with first author Matteo Camporese of the University of Padova in Italy. Camporese came to the University of California as a Fulbright visiting scholar.
The scientists developed a photosynthesis and transpiration model to account for different light spectra. The model reproduced the response of various plant – such as lettuce, basil and strawberry – to different light spectra in laboratory conditions. A sensitivity analysis suggested the blue part of the spectrum is best filtered to produce solar energy while the red spectrum can be optimized to grow food.
The work was further tested on tomato plants in agricultural-research fields in collaboration with Andre Daccache, assistant professor from the University of California-Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering in Davis.
In an era of shrinking viable land, understanding how plants respond to different light spectra is a key step toward designing systems that balance sustainable land management with water use and food production, the researchers said.
“We can’t feed 2 billion more people in 30 years by being just a little more water-efficient and continuing as we do,” Abou Najm said. “If we treat the sun as a resource, we can work with shade and generate electricity while producing crops underneath. Kilowatt hours become a secondary crop you can harvest.”
The study recently was published in Earth’s Future, a journal of the American Geophysical Union. Visit agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “light spectra” for more information.
Kat Kerlin is a news and media-relations specialist at UC-Davis.