Six decades after pouring water into livestock production the United States is investing relative drops in the bucket. Water efficiency for the production of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, milk and egg improved incrementally but substantially in the 56-year span.
Studying data from 1960 to 2016 a research team at the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute analyzed annual outputs of beef, pork, poultry and milk. The team also estimated the yearly amounts of water invested in each class of livestock. That involved rainfall and irrigation needed to grow grains and other feedstocks as well as drinking water livestock consumed and water used for cleaning animals and their living quarters.
The researchers divided the annual weight of each livestock product by the volume of water needed to produce it. Then they calculated water productivity, a per-animal measure of how efficiently producers converted water into food.
The United States produced milk about five times more water-efficiently in 2016 than in 1960. Pork was produced about four times more efficiently. Chicken, turkey and eggs, collectively, were produced about three times more efficiently. And beef was produced about twice as efficiently. Annual water investments in livestock declined 36 percent from 1960 to 2016.
The population is growing, income is improving and demand for livestock products is increasing. When comparing a livestock product to a nutrient-equivalent crop product, livestock demands more water. So with an increase in demand for animal products there will be more water demand. That creates more pressure on the limited amount of available water.
Improvements in water efficiency have resulted in part from a combination of selective breeding, genetic engineering and supplements. That has increased the size of the average animal, generally resulting in more food from each animal.
Also improved is the feed conversion of grain, grasses or their byproducts into meat, milk and eggs. While the total weight of U.S. livestock products increased 48 percent in the 56-year period, the weight of their feed rose by just 8 percent. Many grains that constitute livestock feed have been bred or modified to require less water than they did a few decades ago.
Beef improved the least among the livestock products – beef cattle account for about half of the U.S. livestock industry’s water footprint. But it’s important to remember that cattle forage on grasses that are inedible by humans. Grasses grow on rangelands ill-suited for other crops.
The diets of grain-fed cattle and other livestock could be improved in terms of water efficiency. Substituting some corn and soybeans for distillers grains could improve the water productivity of milk by about 20 percent, pork by more than 10 percent, and beef and poultry by about 5 percent. Distillers grains can contain more protein and provide more energy than corn and soybean meal so they might also indirectly improve water productivity via livestock growth.
We need to look at the full supply chain when talking about livestock or other products – from feed production to final output. We can’t say, ‘This is enough.’ We need to keep improving. Visit https://waterforfood.nebraska.edu for more information.