Look to trees for hidden industry

Mother always said money doesn’t grow on trees. But it turns out it sometimes does.
Folks make choices in life. Some choose to follow a path they hope will lead to big money; for them money is success. More and more they live indoors in a strange electronic world.
Others choose a life on the land that brings wealth but not money. The wealth they gather consists of outdoor experiences. They raise crops and livestock. Some hunt, fish and gather. Those folks often keenly watch and come to know the natural world. And in exchange for hard work the natural world provides them sustenance.
But even for those who choose life outdoors instead of the electronic screen, some money is a necessity. One cannot barter for everything. Some years crops and livestock don’t produce enough return to keep hunger and cold at bay during the winter. But for generations, in the far north, some people have found help in the forest.
Early winter smells like cold cut balsam, the scent of holidays. Even the most urban of folks have acquaintance with evergreen trees. They’ve seen evergreens for Christmas along with wreaths, garland, and holly and mistletoe. Many know the trees come from forests and farms. But not as many know where wreaths and evergreen garland come from.
Drive through northern Wisconsin any fall and the signs in country places will give the answer.
“Boughs Bought Here!” and “Cash Paid for Boughs” point to a woodlands industry.
Karri Bell lives near Odanah, in far-northern Wisconsin.
“Money grows on trees this time of year,” she said. “This is my second season buying boughs for a gentleman in Beloit, Wisconsin. He sends semi-trucks up here to pick up boughs. Between 50 and 60 people bring boughs to me. Early in the season boughs brought 32 cents a pound; at the end of the season we are at 50 cents a pound. I may get another order to buy boughs, but as December starts our season is about finished. The folks I buy for, Lindsay and Gary Roden, own Roden’s Elegant Gardens. They make garland, grave blankets and any kind of wreath you can possibly imagine.”
Roden’s Elegant Gardens is a family-owned business that produces to-order products made from fresh balsam boughs. They ship wholesale to customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri. They also make wreaths for organizations to sell for fundraisers.
Bell walked to a large mound of balsam boughs.
“This is my smallest load this year; it’s only about 6 tons,” she said. “The load before this was 17 tons. The semi comes up here to pick up and then stops down at Clam Lake and heads home to Beloit.”
Balsam boughs should be harvested sustainably from trees at least 7 feet tall. Flat or semi-round boughs are harvested from the bottom half of balsam trees. A portion of each pruned branch is left for regeneration. Harvested branches must have ends no larger than a pencil. Permits for gathering boughs on public lands are issued for by the agencies that oversee them. Permission must be obtained before harvesting on private lands.
It’s possible for skilled and industrious bough cutters to make $1,000 in a 12-hour day. Some bough cutters also make quantities of wreaths for family, friends and to sell at local markets.
Balsam boughs are not the only sort of money that grows on trees in northern forests. Everybody knows that mature trees start as seedlings and that seedlings come from sprouted seeds. The seeds are sprouted naturally in forests and fields; they’re planted in nurseries run by government forestry agencies and private companies. But consider where nurseries get tree seeds.
Energetic folks gather seeds and sell them to nurseries. Departments of Natural Resources in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota buy seeds from seed gatherers each fall and early winter. Prices vary annually with species and purchasing goals. Prices this year in Wisconsin ranged from $3.50 for a bushel of black walnuts to $300 for a bushel of eastern hemlock cones.
Folks who want to cut balsam or gather natural tree seed should start by contacting a balsam buyer or a Department of Natural Resources to determine the demand and handling for a specific product. Then learn how and where to harvest and obtain necessary permits.
Folks who live on the land in the remote north are wealthy in outdoor experience. But for the money they need when they connect with civilization, some find that money just growing on trees. As some folks up north say, “Take care of the forest and it will take care of you.”
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/treeplanting/sellseed and www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/nursery/cone-seed-collection.html and www.Michigan.gov/dnr -- search for "pine cones" and glifwc.org -- search for "balsam" -- and rodenselegantgardens.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.