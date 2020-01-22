The “lost crops” of goosefoot and knotweed could have once produced enough seed to feed as many indigenous people as corn did for thousands of years, research suggests. But there are no histories to describe them and scientists believe domesticated forms of the lost crops are extinct.
Archaeologists found the first evidence of such lost crops in the 1930s in rock shelters in Kentucky and Arkansas. Seed caches and dried leaves were their only clues. Research by Gayle Fritz, professor emerita of archaeology, in the past 25 years helped to establish that a previously unknown crop complex had supported local societies for millennia before people adopted corn as a staple crop.
Natalie Mueller, an assistant professor of archaeology at Washington University in St. Louis, recently grew and calculated yield estimates for goosefoot and knotweed. Planting them in tandem along with other lost crops could have fed thousands of people, she said. The lost crops include a small but diverse group of native grasses, seed plants, squashes and sunflowers. People still plant squash and sunflowers, but there’s evidence previous populations purposefully tended the lost crops.
“There are many Native American practitioners of ethnobotanical knowledge – farmers and others who know about medicinal plants and wild foods,” Mueller said. “Their knowledge is really important. But as far as we know there aren’t any people who hold knowledge about the lost crops and how they were grown. It’s possible there are communities or individuals who know about the plants and it just isn’t published or known by the academic community. But the way I look at it, we can’t talk to the people who grew these crops.”
Mueller and her colleagues are trying to grow lost crops in the same kind of ecosystem in which previous generations had. That means no greenhouse, no pesticides and no special fertilizers. Mueller recently reported on two experiments designed to investigate germination requirements and yields for the lost crops. When grown together, goosefoot and knotweed have greater yields than global averages for closely related domesticated crops such as quinoa and buckwheat. The yields appear within the range of those for traditionally grown corn.
“The main reason I’m interested in yield is because there’s a debate about why those plants were abandoned,” Mueller said. “We haven’t had a lot of evidence about it one way or the other. A lot of people have assumed corn would be a lot more productive because we grow it now, and it’s known to be one of the most productive crops per unit area.”
Mueller wanted to quantify yields in the experiment so she could directly compare yields of lost crops to corn. But she was only able to obtain yield estimates for two of the five lost crops she tried to grow – not for the plants known as maygrass, little barley and sumpweed. Despite that she said reporting on the partial success was still important.
“My colleagues and I are motivated from the standpoint of wanting to see more-diverse agricultural systems, wanting to see the knowledge and management that indigenous people recognized,” she said. “And we’re curious about what North America’s ecosystems were like before industrial agriculture.”
Visit youtube.com and search for "kdufJoi_q84" to watch a video about lost-crops research. The study recently was published in “Journal of Ethnobiology.” Visit bioone.org/journals/Journal-of-Ethnobiology and search for “Experimental-Cultivation-of-Eastern-North-Americas-Lost-Crops--Insights” for more information.