‘Low-disturbance’ good for bottom line

Farmers have opportunities to achieve greater nutrient-use efficiency and reduce nutrient losses when following the “4R Nutrient Stewardship” principles – applying the right fertilizer source at the right rate at the right time and in the right place. The principles use various best-management practices to optimize fertilizer-use efficiency. Among the practices are manure incorporation and cover crops.
Low-disturbance manure application can be good for a farmer’s bottom line as well as for the environment, said Eric Young, a soil scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. He has identified several benefits in field tests conducted at the University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, which is jointly operated by the Agricultural Research Service. He also points to other studies showing similar findings.
Manure can be variable in terms of nutrient content so Young recommends sampling manure sources, ideally more than once per year. He cited a UW study of both liquid and solid dairy manure. Nutrient content can change on the same farm as forage quality and feed rations change.
“Sampling is critical so that we have confidence in assigning nutrient credits to manure to replace fertilizer,” he said.
Some pieces of application equipment feature shanks that enable farmers to incorporate manure into soil at depths of 4 to 6 inches. That can help reduce nitrogen loss. Young said a Cornell University study showed that when manure is applied via surface broadcast about 70 percent of nitrogen can be lost within about a week.
“It’s really ‘nitrogen expensive’ not to incorporate manure,” he said.
Even if using traditional tillage a farmer can capture more nitrogen by using a chisel plow or disk harrow in an annual-crop system. It’s more challenging to apply manure on top of forages and after hay cuttings, but it’s still relatively routine, he said.
What’s not routine is top-dressing liquid manure to alfalfa stands. That’s been an area of study for the past couple of years, Young said. Researchers are studying whether low-disturbance manure applications can be successful in an alfalfa-grass situation.
There are advantages to applying manure on forage crops. It can reduce fertilizer expenses and build soil fertility. That’s not just from a nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium standpoint. Carbon also can be built.
“Manure and cover crops have vital carbon, which becomes soil carbon and helps maintain favorable structure in soil health,” he said.
Another advantage related to forages is that farmers would have more land on which to apply manure. That would reduce some pressure on corn acres, Young said. If applied effectively after grass cuttings a farmer could capture nutrients and reduce runoff risk.
But there could be potential negative effects on forage yield and quality. That would depend on application rate, timing, forage species, moisture, drainage and fertility.
“All of those things are on the table when we talk about optimizing manure management on forage crops,” he said.
Young and a team of researchers conducted a study in 2017 at the agricultural-research station near Marshfield.
The study involved five treatments.
• shallow disk injection
• aeration-banding
• banding treatment alone with toolbar raised
• standard broadcast
• control – no treatment
Plots were seeded in 2016 at a rate of 14 kilograms per hectare of alfalfa and 7 kilograms per hectare of meadow fescue. Manure was applied at a rate of 6,000 gallons per acre after a first cutting of alfalfa in mid-June. No manure was applied after the second cutting. Manure was applied again after the third cutting in late August
A rainfall simulation was conducted on the plots to evaluate runoff. The rainfall was applied at a rate of 1.7 inches per hour for 30 minutes. That would mimic about a 10-year recurrence interval storm, a substantial rainfall. A 10-year recurrence interval is an estimate of how frequently storms occur of a given size. A 10-year storm occurs on average once every 10 years or 10 percent of the time, Young said.
Samples were taken to estimate the amount of nutrients lost. The researchers also looked at the amount of surface coverage of each plot using digital photos. They calculated percent coverage of newer bare soil, litter and an estimate of the live plants.
The broadcast, banded and aerator-banded treatments showed much more manure on the soil surface compared to the treatment with the shallow disk injection unit. Manure wasn’t applied after the second cutting so there wasn’t much change. There also wasn’t a significant effect from manure applied after the third cutting.
The shallow disk injection unit did the best job of incorporating manure under the surface. The researchers didn’t measure dry-matter yields, but they didn’t see much damage between the different methods compared to the control and the broadcast application, Young said.
The researchers collected water-quality data and found that runoff-nutrient concentrations were reduced with the shallow injection unit. That treatment showed it did a better job of retaining more dissolved reactive phosphorus in the manure.
Young also discussed the economics of using various manure-application treatments. Taking into consideration – after the initial investment – the nitrogen savings from less ammonia loss, the injection method saves quite a bit of money, Young said.
He cited a Pennsylvania State University study that shows there’s not a lot of difference in income and net return between treatment methods after the initial investment. The study collected data from multiple farms using manure-application methods to arrive at ammonia-loss and income information.
Young also described a four-year experiment that the Agricultural Research Service conducted in a corn-silage system. The researchers wanted to determine how manure applications affected corn-silage yield and soil nitrogen the following spring.
From 2012 to 2015 they applied manure each fall after corn-silage harvest at the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station. The manure was applied at a rate of 8,000 gallons per acre. Table 2 shows the effect of different treatments on corn-silage yields.
The units are in mega-grams per hectare at 35 percent dry matter. Mega-grams per hectare is similar to U.S. tons per acre. The corn yields are less than the state average, which is about 18 tons per acre – partly because the experiment was conducted in a lesser-yielding field at the station, Young said.
The greatest dry-matter yields through a three-year period were observed in the sweep-injection treatment. Fall-applied manure application may not be the best practice in all situations, but farmers may be able to capture more ammonia by injecting manure into soil. The study showed that some nitrogen was still available the following year.
Researchers studied soil-nitrate levels at different depths in both spring and fall. Sweep-injection and strip-till injection treatments did well at retaining nitrogen. Researchers observed that 30 parts per million of soil nitrate was still available the following spring. They sampled soil at 11 to about 24 inches deep, and observed little nitrogen leaching.
The study showed that plots receiving low-disturbance injection treatments had similar yields to those with the largest rate of nitrogen fertilizer. Low-disturbance equipment is more-compatible with cover crops, with much less disturbance moving into winter. The researchers also saw increased stability of soil organic carbon and aggregate stability with strip-till injection, Young said.
Young presented “Water Quality Risks and Benefits of Low Disturbance Manure Applications” during the UW-Discovery Farms Conference, held Dec. 15, 2021, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Visit mdpi.com – search for “low disturbance liquid dairy manure” – and uwdiscoveryfarms.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.