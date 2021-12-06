Madison connects to cold north

HERBSTER, Wis. – The far points of cold Lake Superior’s Apostle Islands are the northernmost tip of Wisconsin. Beyond lies more of the huge spirited lake, and beyond that Canada. A strong gale could blow a leaf from one of the islands to the tiny settlement of Herbster on the northern Wisconsin coast.
It’s an area where loons, wolves and boreal-forest remnants still exist. Often official Wisconsin that’s many hours distant, way downstate in the capitol at Madison, seems extremely remote. Many days the far north seems more connected to upper Michigan, northern Minnesota or Ontario, Canada, than it does to Wisconsin. But recently that has been changing.
The best way to learn about folks and what they do on the land is to visit and see for one’s self. And that’s just what Randy Romanski – secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection – and Angela James- the department’s deputy secretary – did late this fall, visiting visited farms and other businesses near Lake Superior. The tour was led by Clare Hintz, who owns and operates Elsewhere Farm near Herbster. She serves on the Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“Far-northern Wisconsin has different interests and needs than other parts of the state,” Hintz said. “Our nine months of winter shows a lot about our tenacity and our self-starting capabilities. Farms and businesses here tend to be interconnected. Here many farms and farmers have myriad different enterprises going at once. Folks in this part of the state have been very positive about the efficiency and reasonableness of (ag-department) inspectors. (Ag-department) programs can help us and (the department) can advocate for us with the (U.S.) Department of Agriculture.”
Jon Hamilton and his wife, Kim Hamilton, founded and operate the White Winter Winery in Iron River, Wisconsin. They make mead and spirits from local fruit and honey.
“Having Secretary of Agriculture Romanski come here was fantastic,” Jon Hamilton said. “We had a great visit. It was a rare opportunity to have a one-to-one conversation with the secretary and members of the board. We talked about what businesses in rural Wisconsin need to succeed. We didn’t drink enough mead to completely answer that question, but we got off to a good start!”
Romanski said, “Agriculture is a $104.8 billion industry; one in nine people working in our state are in a job related to agriculture. What we saw in northern Wisconsin was the tremendous diversity of agriculture in our state. It was great to see the interconnected nature of the food supply chain, and the strong relationships between farmers and consumers in the area.”
James said, “One important piece of this trip was communicating to producers and processors how they can effectively share their perspective with the rest of the state and policymakers. In our role at (the ag department), we balance promoting agriculture with regulating food safety. We really appreciated learning how northern-Wisconsin producers and food entrepreneurs have collaborated to leverage the unique opportunities of this region and connect consumers to their food.”
Other stops included farms that sell products locally as well as bakeries and restaurants that serve food sourced locally. Among the stops were Tetzner’s Dairy where local consumers can buy fresh milk and ice cream directly from the Tetzner family; Hauser’s Orchard where the Hauser family markets fruit, root stock, greenhouse plants and hard cider; and the Red Cliff Fish Company where locally caught fish from Lake Superior is marketed locally and regionally.
With the recent visit from Romanski and James, and previous visits from Wis. Gov. Tony Evers and Wis. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state capitol at Madison is starting to seem a little closer to far-northern Wisconsin. And folks along Lake Superior are happy about the connections that are developing.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and www.elsewherefarm.com and whitewinter.com and tetznerdairy.com and superiorviewfarm.com and redclifffish.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.