Manage grass-cover-crop termination

Spring fieldwork like cover-crop termination will begin when fields are fit. While some farmers may opt to use mechanical methods of cover-crop termination like tillage or roller-crimping, chemical termination is the most common and often most effective way to kill a cover crop in preparation for the following cash crop. With the inflated cost and tight supply of inputs, follow some tips to ensure cover-crop termination is effective.
Glyphosate is the most consistent product in the cool and often fluctuating spring temperatures. Because of that, if a farmer has limited availability of glyphosate the burndown applications should be prioritized. If cereal rye or other grass species are seeded with a legume, inclusion of 2,4-D or dicamba with glyphosate will improve consistency of control of the broadleaf. That addition can also be helpful when broadleaf winter annuals are present.
Choose an appropriate glyphosate rate for the size and condition of the cover crop. In the past, it was recommended to use a one pound acid equivalent rate, but that is a generous rate to account for spring weather, variation in cover crop size and the addition of tank mix partners. A rate of 0.75 pound acid equivalent rate should be sufficient to kill a small – less than 18 inches -- cereal rye cover crop if applications are made during favorable growing conditions and best management practices are followed.
Consider some best-management practices.
• Pre-treat water with ammonium sulfate to reduce hard water issues.
People are also reading…
• Choose nozzles and carrier volume to prioritize coverage.
• Follow label directions for adjuvants and tank mix partners.
• Use caution with “hot” mixes that may burn leaf tissue and reduce translocation of glyphosate.
• Spray in the middle of a sunny warm – more than 60 degrees Fahrenheit -- day with a three to five day forecast that doesn’t become less than 40 degrees if possible.
If a farmer is unable to secure glyphosate this spring, paraquat or some group 1 herbicides are possible alternatives; although research continues to show they provide less consistent control than glyphosate. Those products are more likely to be effective when weather conditions are favorable. The addition of metribuzin or atrazine to paraquat will improve consistency. Both paraquat and group 1 products list volunteer cereal grasses on the labels for burndown, and applications are most effective on cereals less than six inches tall.
Some farmers in Iowa have also noted that paraquat can hasten rye maturity when applications are made to headed-out plants prior to planting soybean. Researchers have noted mixed success with the group 1 products. Applications to large cereal grasses often result in a slower death than with glyphosate, and cereal rye remaining more upright than when terminated with glyphosate. Visit crops.extension.iastate.edu for more information.
Meaghan Anderson is a field agronomist in central Iowa for the Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach. Visit crops.extension.iastate.edu for more information.