Merry Christmas from western Wisconsin

ELEVA, Wis. – The family tradition of bringing a decorated evergreen tree into the house for Christmas has turned into a profitable enterprise for Tim and Therese Olson, with their Lowes Creek Tree Farm south of Eau Claire near Eleva. This past week they took time out of their busy holiday season to give a tour of their property to Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Wisconsin is currently No. 4 nationally in Christmas-tree production, Romanski said, and is always in the top five. Wisconsin farmers have provided the White House tree for three of the past 10 years.
“Christmas trees are a great example of buying something local,” Romanski said.
The Olson farm takes advantage of the local label by using the agritourism trend that lets customers experience the farm while shopping for their trees. The farm includes a gift-shop log cabin, cookouts on the three busiest weekends, cut-your-own trees and a selection of pre-cut trees along with wreaths. Customers make the trip to the farm as part of their family traditions; the Olsons have been in business long enough to see the grandchildren of their original patrons coming to the farm.
The farm’s gift shop was built in 1991 by a woodworker from Minnesota who took green red-pine logs from northern Wisconsin. He then hand-scribed the logs by shaping the underside of each to fit snugly over the log below it. It was then disassembled and delivered to the site on the Olson farm. Each ceiling rafter is 52 feet long and was hand-peeled.
Therese and Tim Olson spend time with their customers, educating them about tree farming. They explain that it’s a renewable agricultural crop that provides habitat for many species of birds and animals. It’s also environmentally friendly because the trees can be used by birds all winter and then recycled as mulch in the spring.
Currently the Christmas tree lineup consists of balsam fir, Fraser fir, white pine and a current favorite – Canaan fir, which combines the best qualities of balsam and Fraser. Plantings are done every year; the Olsons plant two trees for every one they plan to sell.
This spring’s dry weather caused the loss of a third of what they planted but they avoided the frost damage that growers in northern Wisconsin suffered. Seedlings are planted in a field labeled “the nursery,” where they grow for five years before being transplanted to their home field. There they grow for another five to 10 years before harvest.
The trees are shaped in June by clipping new growth so they grow straight. Tim Olson said he’s very picky about how he clips.
“Once we cut it, that’s it,” Therese Olson said. “They don’t just grow that way.”
Romanski said he spent summers during his teen years trimming trees on the Wintergreen Tree Farm near Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He quickly learned how important it is to trim the new growth to shape the tree and to avoid harming the old growth.
When the bulk of Olson trees in a field are sold, the remaining trees are allowed to grow taller for the occasional customer who wants an extra-large tree. When the Olsons are finished with a field they use a stump grinder to remove the remainder of the trees, and then replant. The trees require work most of the year – including transplanting, harvesting, mowing, trimming and pest-scouting.
Tim and Therese Olson bought their farm south in 1981. Their first planting was 20 acres of Norway pines in what looked like a dust-bowl environment. They rented out the rest of their land as they slowly built their business. Currently their farm consists of 290 acres with 50 to 60 of those acres devoted to red pine, which is used in the pulp and lumber industries. The remaining acres are planted in fir trees for Christmas.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection licenses and inspects all of Wisconsin’s 400 tree farms.
“You want a safe product to ship out and we do, too,” Romanski said. “All are happy, including the consumer at the end of the process.”
Inspection ensures any problems are discovered early and controlled quickly.
“The tree industry is diverse all over the state of Wisconsin,” he said.
Visit www.lowescreek-treefarm.com and www.christmastrees-wi.org and datcp.wi.gov for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.