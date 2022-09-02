Microbes affect sorghum drought response

Drought conditions since the 1980s have cost the United States $249 billion. One potential solution to enhancing crop resilience is the inoculation of seed with bacteria. While scientists have identified many microbes that show promise in the laboratory, replicating their efficacy in field studies proves more difficult.
Researchers led by Rebecca Bart, an associate member of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, have tackled the challenge of bridging the gap between laboratory and field studies related to crop-microbial interactions and their influence on drought tolerance. Their work has the potential to accelerate crop adaptation to drought.
They identified microbes that affected drought response in sorghum. They found that at least six microbes that caused root-developmental defects in the laboratory also negatively affected sorghum growth in the field.
“The big advance is that we observed similar patterns in a controlled environment and in the field,” Bart said. “That tells us our laboratory observations are real and relevant to agriculture.”
The research team also identified a new microbe that promoted root growth, a critical characteristic to improve crop resilience to drought. The research was conducted through the past five years and wasn’t without its challenges.
“Environmental variation makes the real world a noisy place to conduct science,” said Jeffrey Berry, a senior data scientist at the Danforth Center.
The researchers needed to develop a model to account for confounding biological variables in field experiments – factors such as soil pH and phosphate content. By combining large, multivariate datasets from collaborators across several institutions, Berry was able to use computational models to understand and overcome variation in the field. The result was a statistical model that accounted for soil properties that influenced traits in both crops and microbes.
The researchers could then compare their results between the laboratory and field without concerns about how environmental variation might be altering their field observations.
The researchers used The Bellwether Foundation Phenotyping Facility to visualize and quantify how drought and microbe treatments affected sorghum growth and development as part of their laboratory experiments. They’re beginning to replicate their methodology in other crops systems such as maize.
Future research plans for the work will be housed at the Danforth Center’s new Subterranean Influences on Nitrogen and Carbon Center. It was established to better understand the symbiotic relationships between plants and microbes and their potential to reduce synthetic nitrogen fertilizer used in agriculture.
Their study was published in the ISME Journal. Visit nature.com and search for "identification of beneficial and detrimental bacteria" for more information.