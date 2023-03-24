Soil is the Earth’s second-biggest carbon-storage locker after the oceans. And a research collaboration has shown it’s moisture, not temperature or mineral content, that’s key to how well soil carbon storage works.
The research findings are important for understanding how the global carbon cycle might change as the climate grows warmer and drier, said Jeff Hatten, head of the Oregon State University-Forest Engineering, Resources and Management Department. He’s also a co-author of the study.
Earlier research had suggested that soil carbon in wet ecosystems was most vulnerable to shifts in temperature and that changes in moisture represented the larger threat only to soil carbon in dry ecosystems, Hatten said.
Hatten as well as Katherine Heckman, co-author of the study and a research biological scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, and collaborators from several other public institutions looked at 400 soil core samples from 34 sites. The samples were collected by the National Science Foundation’s National Ecological Observatory Network, whose goal is to gather long-term data to aid understanding of how ecosystems are changing.
The cores provide pictures of thousands of layers of soil showing different characteristics based on age and composition.
The study’s results show that when predicting the response of soil carbon to climate change, particularly at a site in a dry ecosystem, one must consider the history of climate and soil on that site, Hatten said.
Researchers performed radiocarbon and molecular-composition analyses on the core samples. That provided insight into the relationship between the abundance and persistence of carbon in soil and the availability of moisture.
The scientists divided the core sample sites into being from systems that could be described as having either a humid or arid climate. The division correlated with differences in organic carbon decomposition rates from site to site.
Soil organic carbon is considered as one of the more promising carbon capture and sequestration approaches we have, and understanding the role moisture plays in that process is critical to helping us realize that potential,” Heckman said. “My hope is that this study encourages a lot of our science community to examine the role of moisture in the terrestrial carbon cycle.”
The study recently was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Visit pnas.org and search for “Jeff Hatten” for more information.