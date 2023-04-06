The race to control plant responses to temperature on a rapidly warming planet has been advanced by scientists at the University of California-Riverside. Key to the breakthrough is Micro Ribonucleic Acid – miRNA. It’s a molecule that’s about 200,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair.
With moderate increases in temperature, plants grow taller to avoid hotter ground and obtain fresher air. MiRNA is required for that growth. The UC-Riverside study identifies which miRNA molecules – out of more than 100 possibilities – are the essential ones.
“We found that without miRNA, plants won’t grow even if we raise temperatures and even in the presence of added growth hormones,” said Meng Chen, a botany professor at UC-Riverside and co-author of the study.
RNA is present in all living cells. Its role is to act as a messenger carrying instructions from a cell’s deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – for creating a variety of proteins. MicroRNA also is necessary for healthy development in biological cells. It’s created to bind to a specific RNA target and prevent that target from creating what it was designed to manufacture.
“MiRNA inhibits the production of its target RNA by inducing a cleavage that destroys its RNA target, or by inhibiting the target RNA from being translated into another protein,” said Xuemei Chen, also a botany professor at UC-Riverside and study co-author.
Xuemei Chen’s laboratory helped discover miRNA in plants. Meng Chen’s laboratory previously identified components involved in the early stages of plants’ temperature sensitivity.
The two groups of scientists joined forces to learn whether miRNA, which is significant in plant development, also plays a role in plants’ temperature responses.
For their test the scientists looked at mild increases in temperature, from about 69 degrees to about 81 degrees Fahrenheit. For reference, room temperature averages about 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We wanted to study temperature sensing without raising it to a level that would kill the plants,” Meng Chen said. "We wanted to focus on levels of heat that are more relevant to what plants are experiencing during the gradual increase in average global temperatures.”
The researchers used the model plant Arabidopsis and studied mutant forms with low levels of miRNA. Without the miRNA, the mutant Arabidopsis couldn’t respond to the change in temperature by growing as it should have.
The researchers then conducted a genetics experiment.
People are also reading…
“We asked whether we could make additional mutations on the mutant Arabidopsis deficient in making miRNAs and restore their ability to respond to temperature,” Xuemei Chen said.
The second experiment worked and revealed a gene responsible for restoring miRNA levels as well as the plant’s heat-sensing abilities, she said.
Next the team faced a challenge in searching for the precise miRNA involved in temperature response. Arabidopsis manufactures 140 miRNA molecules. The scientists assumed levels of the responsible molecules would increase as temperatures did, but it didn’t happen that way.
Recalling that miRNA binds to and shuts down target RNA molecules, the team instead looked at target RNA molecule levels that were different in the original mutant Arabidopsis plant and in the second mutant plant they created.
“Looking at this we found the targets of 14 miRNA changed between the two mutants and alongside the targets, we also found the miRNA,” Xuemei Chen said.
Having identified the right miRNA molecules, the team developed a comprehensive picture of how miRNA controls warm temperature responses. It involves molecules that sense temperature. It also involves auxin, a hormone that generates a response to what’s been sensed by promoting plant growth.
“In between the sensor and the responder is miRNA,” Meng Chen said. “Without it plants can sense heat but can’t respond to it by growing. It’s a gatekeeper that can shut down – or allow – plants to react to environmental temperature changes.”
During their experiments the team found the miRNA also is required for plants’ response to reflected shade from neighboring plants.
“Our discovery connected the dots between three elements found in all plants that are key for plant responses to their environments,” Meng Chen said. “This includes sensors that monitor temperature and light changes, hormones that drive plant growth, and miRNA that controls the plant's responsiveness to environmental changes.”
The researchers said they hope their findings can be used to increase crop yields as the climate changes.
“The potential is that we use this to engineer plant responses to local temperature and light conditions and control their growth in diverse environments,” Meng Chen said.
The study was published in Nature Communications. Visit https://www.nature.com – search for “Meng Chen” for more information.
Jules Bernstein is a senior public-information officer for the University of California-Riverside.