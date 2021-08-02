Monarch butterfly disappearance explored

New insights into what’s reducing the already-dwindling population of eastern monarch butterflies have recently been shared by a team led by ecologists at Michigan State University. Changing climate at the monarch’s spring and summer breeding grounds has had the most impact. The effects of climate change between 2004 and 2018 have been about seven times more significant than other contributors, according to the team.
“We develop models to understand why monarchs are declining and what’s happening to biodiversity in general,” said Erin Zylstra, the study’s lead author and a postdoctoral researcher in the department of integrative biology at Michigan State. “A lot of it isn’t good news. But in understanding the reasons why a species is declining, there’s also a message of hope – there’s something we can do about it."
Understanding monarch decline and working to reverse it is important for preserving biodiversity and pollination. The eastern population of monarchs migrates between Mexico and the eastern half of the United States and southern Canada every year. The monarchs have summer layovers in Michigan and other states. But since the mid-1990s there has been a dramatic decline in their population. Worst-case estimates project that the current population is just 20 percent of what it was just a few decades ago.
The most dramatic decline was during the mid-1990s through the mid-2000s when glyphosate herbicides became popular. The herbicide killed milkweed plants that are the sole host and food source for monarch caterpillars. Although glyphosate-driven milkweed loss has remained one possible explanation, other theories have emerged. Researchers are divided on what’s stunting the monarch’s population.
About a decade ago Leslie Ries of Georgetown University, and Elise Zipkin, now an associate professor of integrative biology at Michigan State, came to a realization. Researchers and volunteers were collecting an increasing amount of data that could help make a more definitive determination of what was driving the monarch's decline.
“People have different hypotheses,” said Zipkin, senior author on the new study. “We tried to come in as an impartial team, take the time and put the pieces together to parse out the contributions of various stressors.”
Part of what makes it so difficult to understand the decline is the eastern monarch’s complicated life cycle. The monarchs spend November through February in central Mexico. When the weather starts to warm, they head north to the southeastern United States.
Once there the adults breed, lay eggs and then die. The next generation continues the migration, starting in May. The monarchs fly to the Midwest and parts of Canada, where they produce two to three more generations. The butterflies that develop in late August halt their reproductive systems and spend their energy migrating to Mexico, where the cycle begins anew.
With support from the National Science Foundation the team analyzed data from more than 18,000 surveys of monarchs in different locations across the Midwest, central Mexico and southern Canada. They studied surveys conducted between 1994 and 2018. Most surveys were performed by volunteers who helped count adult butterflies.
“There is no group of scientists that could collect all the data we needed,” Zipkin said. “But the volunteers record data in a very structured way. That’s the only way we could do this analysis.”
Zylstra led the effort to develop a model based on the observations and draw conclusions. The team explored what the data indicated about the three leading theories for the eastern monarch’s population decline – milkweed habitat loss, mortality during autumn migration and resettlement on overwintering grounds, and climate change’s impact on breeding.
“I think everyone is partially right,” Zylstra said. “All of these things do play some role. With monarchs everything is nuanced. But in recent years, as glyphosate applications have remained more stable – although still very high – there’s strong evidence that population changes are driven by climate on spring and summer breeding grounds.”
Each hypotheses can contribute to lost butterflies at smaller scales, Zylstra said. Looking at the problem holistically – across many years and multiple countries – clarifies that climate change has been the dominant disruptive force since 2004. But there aren’t enough data in agricultural regions to definitively determine what happened between the mid-1990s and the mid-2000s, the period of the most pronounced decline.
For a full picture of the population decline, the team needed to understand the dynamics of many generations in many locations. Hence the need for thousands of surveys. The herculean effort of collecting and analyzing data has reaped two rewards.
First, by proving the model’s potential to investigate population dynamics for something as complicated as the eastern monarch, the team is optimistic it also can adapt the model to understand what’s driving population changes in other species.
Second, the understanding should help inform where conservation efforts can provide the greatest benefit for the eastern monarch’s numbers.
“The study provides information on where to spend our limited dollars on restoration,” Zylstra said.
Although humans can’t simply turn off climate change, they can focus on restoring milkweed in regions that remain most conducive to monarch reproduction. That’s the case despite warming temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns, she said. Anything people can do to curb climate change also will improve the outlook for both monarchs and humanity, she added.
Although curbing climate change is a huge lift, Zipkin said the study shows the power of partnerships to confront large challenges.
“This directly affects the United States, Canada and Mexico,” she said. “It’s not something we have to do alone. Partnerships do matter.”
Working out what’s behind the population decline proved that. Between the professional scientists and volunteer data collectors, residents of all three countries made the study possible.
“You need those kinds of partnerships,” Zipkins said. “You need people with different expertise. We showed that’s how we can determine what’s going on with monarchs. Now what can we do with conservation? We can work together.”
The study recently was published in “Nature Ecology & Evolution.” Visit nature.com and search for "monarch butterfly dynamics" for more information.
Matt Davenport is a strategic science storyteller for Michigan State University's University Communications.