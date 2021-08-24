MRIs open doors for crop research

A team of scientists led by Texas A&M AgriLife is using magnetic-resonance imaging to examine crop roots. The team’s goal is to develop crops with stronger, deeper root systems that could enhance water-use efficiency.
The team from Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Harvard Medical School, ABQMR Inc. and the Soil Health Institute developed a novel magnetic-resonance imaging-based root-phenotyping system to nondestructively acquire high-resolution images of plant roots. It established the Texas A&M Roots Lab to further develop the technology as a new tool for assessing crop-root traits.
“We’re applying the technology to see if we can sense roots growing in agricultural soils and characterize them,” said Nithya Rajan, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research crop physiologist and agroecologist who is leading the research team. “To date imaging roots in soil has been challenging because soil is complex, with solids, moisture and roots. We just want to image the roots.
“In the first phase, we developed the proof-of-concept and initial prototypes. In the second phase we developed a low-field magnetic-resonance imaging rhizotron for high-throughput imaging and applications in a variety of crops in addition to energy sorghum.”
The magnetic-resonance imaging system is being used to advance bioenergy-sorghum genetics by Bill Rooney, a sorghum breeder and chairman of plant breeding and international crop improvement, and John Mullet, a biochemist and chairman of agricultural biology, both at Texas A&M University.
“We need to develop crop-root systems that store more carbon in soil,” Mullet said. “Deeper root systems also can take up more water from soil profiles, increasing drought resilience.”
Rooney added that the technology is essential to screen crop germplasm for specific genotypes with enhanced root systems. Magnetic-resonance imaging enables researchers to gather root images without damaging plants unlike methods such as trenching, soil coring and root excavation, Rajan said.
The researchers are working with ABQMR, a group of magnetic-resonance imaging scientists from Albuquerque, New Mexico. They’re designing and building the system.
“With low magnetic fields, magnetic-resonance imaging can be used to image roots in natural soils,” said Hilary Fabich, president of ABQMR. “The low magnetic fields also mean there’s less of a safety risk working with the sensor in an agricultural setting.”
Matt Rosen is the co-principal investigator of the project. He is director of the Low-field MRI and Hyperpolarized Media Laboratory and co-director of the Center for Machine Learning at the Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at Harvard.
The Rosen laboratory pioneered the use of deep learning for processing magnetic-resonance imaging data. Neha Koonjoo, a postdoctoral fellow in the Rosen laboratory, has been using the Automated TransfOrm by Manifold Approximation deep learning-based image reconstruction approach to reduce the influence of environmental noise in root magnetic-resonance images.
Bragi Sveinsson, a postdoctoral fellow working with Rosen, developed the first prototype of a software named MRI 3D seGmentation and Analysis for Root Description – MIDGARD. The software is used for extracting quantitative root-trait information from images of roots. The team plans to release it as an open-source software after further testing.
“Using MIDGARD, we can extract quantitative root-trait information, and the data will be used for selection of ideal plant characteristics,” Rosen said. “In the future, it also will have the ability to three-dimensionally image soil-water content, which drives root growth and exploration.”
Technology-to-market activities of the project are led by Cristine Morgan, chief scientific officer of the Soil Health Institute, and principal investigator of the first phase of the project when she was at Texas A&M. To foster collaborations with industry partners, the institute established the company Intact Data Services. Visit arpa-e.energy.gov and search for "Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Root Growth" for more information.