Deciding when and how much nitrogen fertilizer to apply is a perennial challenge for corn growers. Scientists at the University of Illinois have shown that nanosatellites called CubeSats can detect nitrogen stress early in the season. That could potentially help farmers plan in-season nitrogen fertilizer applications and alleviate nutrient stress.
“Using this technology we could possibly see nitrogen stress before tasseling,” said Kaiyu Guan, an assistant professor in natural resources and environmental sciences at the University of Illinois. “That means farmers won’t need to wait until the end of the season to see the impact of their nitrogen-application decisions.”
Being able to detect and address changes in crop-nutrient status in real time is important to avoid damage at critical periods as well as to optimize yield. Satellite technology generally can’t achieve both good spatial resolution and revisiting frequency – the frequency at which a given satellite returns to the same spot above the Earth. Unmanned-aerial vehicles can detect nutrient status in real time, but usually cover only local areas. Therefore they have limited utility, according to Guan.
CubeSats bridge the gap between existing satellite technology and unmanned-aerial vehicles. With more than 100 of the relatively tiny satellites currently in orbit, CubeSats from Planet target a 3-meter resolution and revisit the same location every few days. That enables monitoring crop-nitrogen status in real time for a much broader area, Guan said.
He and his collaborators tested capabilities of both unmanned-aerial vehicles and CubeSats to detect changes in chlorophyll content, a proxy for the plant’s nitrogen status. The researchers focused on an experimental field in 2017 in central Illinois. Corn was stressed to varying degrees due to multiple nitrogen-application rates and timings. That included all nitrogen applied at planting and split applications at several developmental stages.
That field was one of several in a larger study on nitrogen rates and timing established by Emerson Nafziger, crop-sciences professor emeritus at Illinois.
“The idea was to see how much effect timing and form of nitrogen fertilizer would have on yield,” Nafziger said. “The study allows an evaluation of how well the imaging could capture yield responses to nitrogen applied at different rates and times.”
The scientists compared images from unmanned-aerial vehicles and CubeSats. Their signals matched well with tissue-nitrogen measurements taken weekly in the field. Both technologies were able to detect changes in chlorophyll content with a similar degree of accuracy and at the same point in the season.
The information generates timely, actionable insights related to nitrogen stress. It could provide guidance for additional nitrogen application where needed, Guan said. The implications go beyond optimizing yield. A better tool for fertilizer use, enabled through new satellite technology and ecosystem modeling, could help farmers reduce costs, increase yield and reduce their environmental footprint, he said.
The article, “Detecting in-season crop nitrogen stress of corn for field trials using UAV- and CubeSat-based multispectral sensing,” recently was published in "IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Applied Earth Observations and Remote Sensing." Visit ieeexplore.ieee.org and search for "Kaiyu Guan" for more information.