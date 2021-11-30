Near-surface humidity influences rainfall

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Air humidity is more important than soil moisture in influencing whether it rains in the Corn Belt, according to a new study by researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
“We were curious about the effect soil moisture has on convective precipitation in different atmospheric conditions in the Corn Belt,” said Connor Chapman, who graduated from Penn State in 2020 with a master’s degree in geography. He’s also a lead author on the recent paper.
“Plenty of research of this nature has been done for the Great Plains, but the neighboring Corn Belt has received much less attention,” he said.
Soil moisture is an essential climate variable because it determines the amount of evaporation and cooling of the air near the Earth’s surface. As soil moisture decreases – either during drought or as a result of climate change – reduced evaporation can amplify the warming, Chapman said.
“The study also is important because Corn Belt agriculture is mainly rain-fed rather than irrigated,” said Andrew Carleton, professor of geography at Penn State and co-author of the study. “So the Corn Belt is much more susceptible to year-to-year climate variations such as droughts and wet periods, and to impacts from climate change, which are likely to increase variability and lead to even greater extremes.”
Continued warming is likely to shift crop types northward and with a longer growing season, likely increasing climatic and economic uncertainties going forward, Carleton said.
“Connor brought to bear – and integrated – a range of datasets spanning multiple scales – such as soil-moisture data and vertical profiles of wind for the low-level jet stream,” Carleton said. “And he mapped atmospheric re-analyses of variables such as pressure and height.”
Chapman analyzed nine consecutive years of growing-season data on soil moisture, near-surface humidity, and low altitude wind velocity. He also created three sub-seasonal groups – early, middle and late – to see how results might vary. That’s because as the growing season progresses in the Corn Belt, the land cover changes from bare to short crops to tall, intensely-evapotranspiring crops.
Chapman said, “The most challenging aspect of our study is the low amount of long-term soil data available for the Corn Belt. Compared with the Great Plains the Corn Belt doesn’t have as much available in situ soil data. Only a limited number of soil-data stations met the criteria for our study.”
Chapman said he was surprised by his results, which further illustrate how adjacent regions with different land cover experience different climate conditions.
“We found that during the early season when croplands are bare, convective precipitation is more likely to occur with drier soil, high humidity and strong, humid low-altitude winds,” he said. “Although soil moisture and wind vary across the growing season, we found that high near-surface humidity consistently was most important for convective precipitation or rain.”
Visit journals.ametsoc.org and search for "soil moisture influence on warm-season convective precipitation" for more information.
Angela Rogers is a marketing communications specialist at the Pennsylvania State University-College of Earth and Mineral Sciences.