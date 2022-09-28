Nighttime temperatures continue to increase

The average temperature in August of the contiguous United States was 74.6 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 2.5 degrees warmer than average. It ranks eighth-warmest in the 128-year record. Generally temperatures were warmer than average and-or record-warm across much of the country.
People are also reading…
Record rainfall events during the month of August contributed substantially to the record-wet August for Mississippi as well as the third-wettest August for Nevada and Louisiana. Conversely a lack of precipitation received during the month resulted in Nebraska ranking second-driest while Kansas had its seventh-driest August on record.
Precipitation was more than average across parts of the Midwest, West, southern Mississippi Valley and Plains. Precipitation was less than average across portions of the central and northern Plains, Northwest and parts of the northern Atlantic coastline.
Visit www.ncei.noaa.gov/news for more information.
Doug Kluck is the Central Region climate-services director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He works across 14 states from the Great Lakes to the Rocky Mountains. He has worked with NOAA since 1992, first with the National Weather Service as a weather and river forecaster, and then as a regional hydrologist and climatologist. His responsibilities include coordination and collaboration among regional climate entities. He works closely with a number of partners before, during and after extreme climate events to ensure accurate information response and assessment with core partners in the region. The Central Region encompasses North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky. Visit www.ncei.noaa.gov for more information.