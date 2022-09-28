 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nighttime temperatures continue to increase

The average temperature in August of the contiguous United States was 74.6 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 2.5 degrees warmer than average. It ranks eighth-warmest in the 128-year record. Generally temperatures were warmer than average and-or record-warm across much of the country.

Record rainfall events during the month of August contributed substantially to the record-wet August for Mississippi as well as the third-wettest August for Nevada and Louisiana. Conversely a lack of precipitation received during the month resulted in Nebraska ranking second-driest while Kansas had its seventh-driest August on record.

Precipitation was more than average across parts of the Midwest, West, southern Mississippi Valley and Plains. Precipitation was less than average across portions of the central and northern Plains, Northwest and parts of the northern Atlantic coastline.

Visit www.ncei.noaa.gov/news for more information.

Doug Kluck is the Central Region climate-services director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He works across 14 states from the Great Lakes to the Rocky Mountains. He has worked with NOAA since 1992, first with the National Weather Service as a weather and river forecaster, and then as a regional hydrologist and climatologist. His responsibilities include coordination and collaboration among regional climate entities. He works closely with a number of partners before, during and after extreme climate events to ensure accurate information response and assessment with core partners in the region. The Central Region encompasses North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky. Visit www.ncei.noaa.gov for more information.

Climate highlights for August 2022

  • Eighth-warmest August on record for the contiguous United States.
  • Record-warm minimum temperatures – overnight low – for the second month in a row.
  • Average national precipitation was in the wettest third of historical record.
  • There were three “thousand-year” rain events in August – in southern Illinois, Death Valley and Dallas, Texas.
  • For the first time since 1997, there was no tropical-storm activity in the North Atlantic basin during the month of August.
  • For the month of August the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire ranked warmest on record. In addition to that record warmth, almost-record temperatures were widespread in the West and other parts of the Northeast. California had its second-warmest August, with five additional states experiencing a top-five warmest August on record.
  • The contiguous U.S. monthly average minimum temperature was record warm for the second month in a row during August. California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Idaho each ranked warmest on record for August nighttime temperatures.
  • The meteorological summer – June-August – average temperature for the “Lower 48” was 73.9 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s 2.5 degrees warmer than average, ranking as the third-warmest summer on record.
  • August precipitation for the contiguous United States was 3.04 inches. That’s 0.42 inch wetter than average, ranking in the wettest third of the historical record.
