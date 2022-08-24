Nitrogen-capturing pathway found

Researchers at the University of California-Davis have found a way to reduce the amount of nitrogen fertilizers needed to grow cereal crops. The discovery could save farmers billions of dollars annually in fertilizer costs while also benefiting the environment.
Eduardo Blumwald, a professor of plant sciences at UC-Davis, has found a new pathway for cereals to capture the nitrogen they need to grow. His research is focused on increasing the conversion of nitrogen gas in the air into ammonium by soil bacteria.
“If a plant can produce chemicals that make soil bacteria fix atmospheric nitrogen gas, we could modify the plants to produce more of these chemicals,” Blumwald said. “The chemicals will induce soil bacterial nitrogen fixation and the plants will use the ammonium formed, reducing the amount of fertilizer used.”
Blumwald’s team used chemical screening and genomics to identify compounds in rice plants that enhanced the nitrogen-fixing activity of the bacteria. Then they identified the pathways generating the chemicals and used gene-editing technology to increase the production of compounds that stimulated formation of biofilms.
The biofilms contain bacteria that enhanced nitrogen conversion. As a result nitrogen-fixing activity of the bacteria increased, as did the amount of ammonium in the soil for the plants.
“Plants are incredible chemical factories,” he said. “What this could do is provide a sustainable alternative agricultural practice that reduces the use of excessive nitrogen fertilizers.”
The study was published in the journal Plant Biotechnology. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "genetic modification of flavone biosynthesis" for more information.
Emily Dooley is a communications specialist for the University of California-Davis-College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.