Nitrogen-efficient crops pursued

Reducing the amount of nitrogen that crops need to reach their maximum yield potential is the aim of researchers in Nebraska and Alabama. Recent price increases for nitrogen fertilizer underscore the need for new crop varieties that can produce more grain from less fertilizer.
“Increasing efficiency is one of the very few potential win-win-wins in agriculture,” said James Schnable, a professor of agronomy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Crops that use nitrogen more efficiently make it possible to sustain or increase crop yields while reducing the environmental footprint and increasing farmer profits per acre. At current prices for anhydrous ammonia, lots of farmers will need to spend more than $100 per acre next year.”
The Nebraska research team led by Schnable will shift its focus from studying the gene-regulatory networks of a sorghum line known as Tx430 to conducting field tests using a set of 406 sorghum varieties from around the world. The researchers will grow the lines in nitrogen-sufficient and deficient conditions, planting in both Nebraska’s temperate environments and the subtropical conditions of Alabama.
Throughout the season they’ll collect data on sorghum traits associated with yield. They’ll use manual measurements, high-throughput phenotyping measurements, and unmanned-aerial-vehicle-based automated phenotyping. The measurements will be used to identify genes and gene-regulatory networks associated with how well different sorghum lines can tolerate or thrive in different situations.
“We started working with sorghum in 2018 for two reasons,” Schnable said. “The first is that sorghum can grow on marginal crop land where crops such as corn wouldn’t have enough water to thrive. But sorghum also is much more resilient to shortages of nitrogen than corn. In my field trials a certain treatment may have corn looking sickly and yellow, but the untrained eye wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the sorghum plots with or without fertilizer before harvest. While the focus of this project is determining how sorghum handles adapting to soils with little nitrogen, my hope is that results will serve as a roadmap for making corn more efficient.”
The National Science Foundation recently awarded supplemental funding to the project, which received $3.9 million in 2018 for a four-year collaborative project between Nebraska and the Alabama-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. The two-year supplement will fund expansion of the partnership to include Alabama A&M University and support field trials and testing. That will build on the project’s early-stage research conducted in controlled environments such as the Greenhouse Innovation Center at the Nebraska Innovation Campus.
Tiffany Lee is a research communications manager in the Office of Research and Economic Development at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.