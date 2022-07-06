Nitrogen emissions take toll

Emissions of nitrogen oxides, ammonia and nitrous oxide recently were studied by environmental scientists at Rice University. The study quantified emissions from fertilized soils. Also studied were their impacts by region on air quality, health and climate.
While seasonal and regional effects differ by types of emission, the study found total annual damages from ammonia were much larger overall – at $72 billion – than those from nitrogen oxides at $12 billion and nitrous oxide at $13 billion.
Air-pollution damages are measured by increased mortality and morbidity. Monetized damages from climate change include threats to crops, property, ecosystem services and human health.
The research was led by Daniel Cohan, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, and graduate student Lina Luo, both at Rice University. They found the health effect of air pollution from ammonia and nitrogen oxides, which react to form particulate matter and ozone, substantially outweighed climate impact from nitrous oxide in all regions and years. The study was conducted in 2011, 2012 and 2017.
The greatest social costs arose from agriculture-heavy regions of California, Florida and the Midwest. That's where ammonia and nitrogen oxides form air pollution upwind of population centers. For both pollutants emissions peak in the spring after fertilizers are applied.
Air pollution, health and climate should all be considered in future assessments of how farming practices affect reactive nitrogen emissions, the researchers said.
“We always talk about how carbon dioxide and methane contribute to greenhouse gases, but nitrous oxide is about 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide for its global-warming potential,” Luo said.
Farming strategies that reduce greenhouse gases can increase air pollutants and vice versa, she said.
“We need to see if they can reduce all three nitrogen forms – or make some tradeoffs – and still not decrease crop yield,” she said.
Nitrogen is essential for crop growth, but the study shows the importance of controlling agricultural emissions has been largely neglected by air-quality management and climate policy, Cohan said.
Federal agencies have focused on controlling transportation and industrial emissions, leaving agriculture as the largest source of nitrogen pollutants in the United States. The problem is exacerbated by climate change and increased crop production.
“Our group had been studying nitrogen-oxide emissions for a number of years and began to realize we can’t just focus on that,” Cohan said. “We needed to consider the range of emissions that come from soil. We became curious about the relative impacts of different air pollutants and greenhouse gases that emanate from agricultural soils. A big part of our motivation was realizing that choices in farming practices might cause some emissions to increase and other emissions to decrease.”
Switching from surface broadcast to deep injection of fertilizers would reduce ammonia but increase nitrogen-oxide emissions, for example. That would benefit nearby cities sensitive to particulate-matter levels, but harm regions where ozone is of more concern, he said.
When all the emissions are quantified on a monetary basis, ammonia and nitrogen oxides that form air-polluting particulate matter and ozone have the greatest impact, he said.
“Ammonia is one of the most potent sources of particulate matter because of how it binds with other pollutants to have a multiplying effect,” he said. “We need to take more steps to control ammonia. What's crucial is to take steps that have more of the nitrogen go to the crops and less of it be released to the air and water.”
That could involve adding biochar or other amendments to soil. The article recently was published in Environmental Science and Technology. Visit pubs.acs.org and search for "emissions of reactive nitrogen" for more information.