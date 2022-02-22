No joke that hard work rewarded

COLBY, Wis. – Mike and Gina Redetzke are runners-up in the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program. The competition for the title was stiff; all six farm couples were doing really good things on their farms, he said.
In a period of five years the Redetzkes have turned a decrepit debris-filled farm into a decent family farm, Gina Redetzke said. The couple and their family spent countless hours cleaning and renovating the farm they purchased in 2016. They started from scratch; there was nothing in the shop and no animals. The name reflects their efforts – Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy.
With money they had saved and following a tight budget they were able to obtain a loan. Currently they’re custom-raising 240 head of heifers. They also rotationally graze 18 head of Red Angus cattle and farm 175 acres. They grow crops to feed the heifers and do all their own field work, with help from parents as needed.
In addition to farming Gina Redetzke works as a rural appraiser for Farm Credit, and is a member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. She can generally work from her home office. That provides flexibility for the mother of four young children – Daniel, 7, Bethany, 6, Eli, 3, and Jonathan, 1. The older children are home-schooled.
The Redetzkes maintain the farm a size they can manage without outside help, Mike Redetzke said. That enables them to spend time with their children.
“It’s a true family farm,” he said.
Matt Oehmichen is an agronomist at Short Lane AG Supply of Colby, owned by the Oehmichen family. He’s been working with the Redetzkes for several years, sharing agronomic recommendations on how to keep their no-till cropping system performing well.
“Mike has been a huge asset for the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation,” Oehmichen said.
The producer-led watershed-protection group’s mission is to integrate resilience into the natural resources, community and economy of the Eau Pleine Watershed. A brainstormer, Redetzke frequently asks what the farmer group can try next to improve both farm profitability and environmental quality, Oehmichen said.
Redetzke no-tills and plants cover crops on his entire acreage. He said he likes to experiment with different types of cover crops, including those that attract pollinators.
“Everything’s covered,” he said.
He’s added filter strips and grassed waterways on his farm. Among his next goals are improving cow lanes in the pasture and adding waterlines for his cattle.
Oehmichen said, “It’s a prototypical millennial farm focused on profitability per acre, not just yield per acre. The Redetzkes bring elements to the farming business that involve the rural community, innovation and family. That’s what our agriculture industry and the state need right now.”
Jarrod Blackburn, a nutritionist for Vita Plus, has worked with the Redetzkes for a few years.
“Mike’s always eager to try new things,” he said. “He puts up quality feed and stays on top of things. He pays attention to details and is proud of what he does. He wants to be a better steward of the land.”
Asked what advice they have for beginning farmers, Gina Redetzke said, “Expect your first three years to be very difficult, especially if you’re starting with a non-operational farm. You must learn to be content with what you have. Be frugal. You need to learn to cut corners.
“Ask God for His blessings and help.”
The power of prayer is particularly helpful during stressful times, she said.
