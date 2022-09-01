Nutrient-use efficiency studied

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The functions of plant genes responsible for regulating acquisition and use of nitrogen and phosphorus in corn hybrids are being studied by researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
Ruairidh Sawers, an assistant professor of plant abiotic stress, and colleagues at Penn State are collaborating with the research group of Stephen Moose, a crop scientist at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign. They're exploring why some corn varieties are better than others at acquiring and using nitrogen and phosphorus.
Every year U.S. farmers apply 15 million to 20 million tons of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer to cropland. That represents a combined farm price of more than $10 billion, Sawers said.
“Recent geopolitical events have placed further strain on fertilizer supply, driving price increases,” he said. “U.S. corn cultivation accounts for about 50 percent of the total nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer use. Yet our molecular understanding remains limited about how corn plants obtain the nutrients and move them internally to where they're most needed.”
Through large-scale field evaluation of diverse varieties, the researchers have identified several regions of the corn genome that are associated with superior fertilizer use. The project will further narrow the regions to identify individual genes and genetic variants that are making the difference.
In previous work the Sawers laboratory has focused on phosphate nutrition. The Moose laboratory has studied nitrogen use. The work of both groups has converged on the same candidate genes, Sawers said.
“Plants don’t consider those two important nutrients in isolation – and neither should we in our research,” he said. “Efficient use of nitrogen and phosphorus by corn hybrids is a question of balance. Our work will help explain how some hybrids find the molecular sweet spot for more efficient nutrient use.”
Visit plantscience.psu.edu and mooselab.cropsci.illinois.edu for more information.
Jeff Mulhollem is a science writer for the Pennsylvania State University.