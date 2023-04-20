UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Pollination is vital for many plants, and nutrients in the soil before plants even sprout may affect how attractive they eventually are to pollinators, according to research findings at Pennsylvania State University.
In a study with cucumber plants researchers found that in general, greater amounts of soil nitrogen and phosphorus resulted in larger plants and floral display. That included flower number and size, leading to increased attractiveness to pollinators as well as increased fruit production.
But they also found that regardless of nitrogen and phosphorus levels, pollinator “rewards” such as sugar content in nectar, the amount of nectar in female flowers, and protein and lipid concentrations in pollen stayed the same.
Anthony Vaudo led the research while a postdoctoral scholar in entomology in the Penn State-College of Agricultural Sciences. He’s now a research scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Forest Service.
The research suggests that plants may prioritize the rewards in all conditions to ensure they attract pollinators, he said.
“We found that a plant could become more attractive with the help of certain nutrients in the soil, while also keeping the quality of its rewards consistent,” Vaudo said. “That’s necessary for getting bees to visit. This gives us clues for how we can best restore soil, for example, after disturbance from human activity or natural disasters.”
Previous studies have found an association between greater nitrogen and phosphorus in the soil and faster plant growth. Studies also showed positive effects such as number and size of flowers and pollen number and size. But little work had been done on how the nutrients affect pollinator attraction and, ultimately, plant reproduction.
Because soil-nutrient conditions can change as a result of land use, climate change and land management – such as fertilizers and grazing livestock – it’s vital to learn more about how the nutrients affect plant growth, said Christina Grozinger, a professor of entomology at Penn State.
People are also reading…
“With three quarters of our food crops using pollinators to set fruit and seed, and more than 80 percent of flowering plants benefiting from pollinators, it’s incredibly important that we begin to understand and predict how changes in soil conditions influence plant-pollinator interactions in crops and in natural landscapes,” she said.
For the study the researchers raised cucumber plants in greenhouses. They treated the plants with one of five fertilizer solutions – a control that had no added nitrogen or phosphorus and four others with different nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations and ratios.
They measured several characteristics of the plants such as height and above-ground biomass, the size of each plant’s male and female flowers, how many flowers each plant produced, how long before the plants started producing flowers after seeding, and how many cucumbers each plant produced. They also analyzed the flowers’ nectar and pollen, and how often the flowers were visited by bumblebees.
The researchers analyzed the data and found that while more nitrogen and phosphorus generally was associated with increased growth, attractiveness to pollinators and fruit production, very high levels of nitrogen began to have negative effects on some of the traits. But increasing phosphorus levels could then mitigate this.
Overall they found that the ideal ratio of nitrogen to phosphorus they tested was 4:1. That resulted in best overall growth, pollinator attraction and reproduction.
Junpeng Mu, a researcher at Mianyang Normal University, visited Penn State while working on the project. He said he thought it was interesting that certain traits of the male flowers such as number and size of flowers per plant, nectar concentration and pollen number per flower varied with soil nutrients, but traits of the female flowers did not.
“The findings give us a better understanding of the mechanisms that underlie interactions between plants and pollinators as well as agricultural-ecosystem operations,” he said.
Vaudo said he expects the findings will be useful in his current position with the Forest Service. He’ll be part of an effort to rehabilitate areas of forests that have been logged. Soil often is very compact from heavy machinery that has rolled through the areas. It’s also often lacking in nutrients.
“After loosening the soil we’ll apply biochar to increase the soil’s ability to hold water and bind nutrients,” he said. “Then we can start reintroducing plants and pollinators to the area.”
The study was published in Scientific Reports. Visit nature.com – search for “Anthony Vaudo” – for more information.
Katie Bohn is a science and news writer in the Pennsylvania State University-College of Agricultural Sciences.