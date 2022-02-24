Only certainty in life – death and …

Taxes and death are said to be life’s certainties. We often do all we can to avoid eventual death. But contrary to popular belief, a lot of folks don’t mind paying taxes because they know tax money is used for roads, bridges, schools and other things we need to keep the nation running. But no one wants to pay more tax than necessary.
With tax season upon us it’s time to move forward with figuring 2021 taxes owed, and minimizing what we will owe for 2022. Tax laws and rules seem to change every year so to do either one we need the right information – and maybe a little help.
The Internal Revenue Service is often demonized by famous folks – some of whom are in Congress – who have the ear of the public. But really the agency is comprised of hard-working folks who are just applying the laws Congress has made.
The IRS has specific information for farmers.
According to the IRS, “You are in the business of farming if you cultivate, operate, or manage a farm for profit, either as owner or tenant. A farm includes livestock, dairy, poultry, fish, fruit and truck farms. It also includes plantations, ranches, ranges, and orchards and groves.”
Those who farm should look at IRS Publication 225, which includes tax information for farmers. Visit www.irs.gov/publications/p225 for more information. The publication explains how federal tax laws apply to farming. It’s a guide for figuring taxes and completing farm-tax returns.
The Small Farm Tax Guide – for owners and operators of small and medium farms – has been produced by the Land Grant University Tax Education Foundation using a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to the guide, “Tax management is an integral part of farm management. For some production decisions, such as whether to plant corn or soybeans this year, tax considerations have little or no impact. But tax considerations may have a major effect on the timing of income and deductions.” Visit ruraltax.org/small-farm-tax-guide for more information.
Some folks take advantage of tax deductions available for trusts or donations to a nonprofit charity. One example is the donation of valuable farm machinery. The Mayo Clinic, known worldwide for leadership in health care, provides one such program. According to the clinic’s planned-giving department, “Making a gift of farm machinery can be a smart way to provide you with income for retirement, avoid paying ordinary income tax, and ensure that the research discoveries and lifesaving care we provide at Mayo Clinic continue in the future.
“You give farm machinery to a special kind of Charitable Remainder Unitrust called a flip CRUT. The trustee will pay income to you (and to other beneficiaries, if you so choose) during your lifetime or for a period of up to 20 years. The ‘flip’ triggering event may be the sale of the farm equipment or a date, and your income will start after the farm machinery is sold. The amount of income varies each year based on the annual value of the trust. After the trust term, the remaining balance is paid to Mayo Clinic to help support research and care for generations. It’s free from federal estate taxes.” Visit plannedgiving.mayoclinic.org/use-farm-equipment-to-make-a-gift-to-mayo-clinic for more information.
But for many of us just filling out the tax forms for federal and state income tax is daunting. For many help is available, and it can be accessed for free. The IRS encourages taxpayers to use free tax-preparation services. Visit www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free for more information.
Some states provide assistance in finding help with taxes. Visit www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/OnlineServices/city-home.aspx to find help from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue along with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection also provide information on special programs for farmers like the Wisconsin Farmland Preservation Tax Credit. Visit www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/FAQS/ise-farm.aspx and datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/FPTaxCredits.aspx for more information.
Most of us have friends and relatives who are eligible for the Homestead Tax Credit in Wisconsin. But to get the tax credit, folks need to file a tax return. Visit www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/FAQS/ise-home.aspx for more information.
Those who don’t qualify for free tax-preparation services, and who are not able to navigate the complex waters of tax preparation and advanced accounting, may wish to find a certified public accountant to assist them. The Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants has more than 7,000 members. It lists accountants by region on its website. Visit www.wicpa.org/find-a-cpa for more information.
Though taxes are a certainty, they don’t need to be dreaded. By taking advantage of the information and help that is available we can all survive tax season without sleepless nights or nightmares. Who knows, with knowledge and planning maybe tax season can even be fun for people besides accountants.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.