While we still have much to learn – and far more to do – about climate change, its impact on natural resources and communities is becoming increasingly clear. Lake Superior is the world’s largest single source of fresh water. It seemed immune to algal blooms that trouble the smaller and shallower Lake Eerie and bodies of water throughout Wisconsin. Lake Superior was believed too vast to allow for the concentration of nutrients needed to fuel a bloom and too cold for algae to multiply. But it began experiencing algal blooms in 2012. And in 2018 one bloom stretched about 50 miles along the shoreline.
The lake is becoming warmer. Meanwhile escalating average temperatures allow the atmosphere to hold more moisture. That results in more frequent and intense downpours. The increasing frequency and intensity of storm events flush nutrients from both overwhelmed municipal wastewater-treatment plants and farm fields into surface waters.
Trout streams and wild-rice beds in Superior’s watershed have long provided sustenance to Native American communities in Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. But now they’re threatened by increasing temperatures and potential for blooms.
The effect of climate change also can be observed across Wisconsin’s farming landscape. More intense spring rains and resulting mud are keeping farmers from the field. Bill Hogseth, watershed coordinator for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, discusses climate change with farmers involved in the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change. Those farmers say 2019 was the wettest on record, Hogseth said.
“And the fact that Wisconsin farmers are three weeks ahead of where they were this time in 2019 reminds many how crazy this is,” he said. “Flooding in the Driftless Area has become expected in the past several years.”
Rachel Bouressa raises cows on grass near New London, Wisconsin. She's a member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union and serves on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency County Committee. She participates in the execution of emergency farm-support programs.
“Lately it’s been so wet that we’ve had to use emergency programs such as prevented planting because so much land has gone unplanted,” she said.
The harvest window also has narrowed as fall weather has become more erratic. That’s in stark contrast to the experience of Bouressa’s parents who manage a more conventional operation in Australia. While Wisconsin experiences more intense rains, the community where Bouressa’s parents farm went nine months with no rainfall. That led to wildfires in late 2019 and early 2020. Her parents' farm wasn’t damaged by the fires, but the surrounding community was decimated.
The added risk from extreme weather tracks with “Climate Change and Agricultural Risk Management into the 21st Century,” a July 2019 report issued by the USDA's Economic Research Service. The USDA modeled farmers’ likely utilization of the federal crop insurance program and determined that agricultural risk-management programs are likely to become more expensive as the climate continues to change.
Farmers place themselves in peril by ignoring the mounting evidence and need for action on climate change. The greater the cost of the safety net the more difficult programs become to justify to taxpayers. Fortunately there’s growing interest in supporting farmers to reduce their risk in a changing climate while also reducing greenhouse-gas emissions that exacerbate climate challenges.
No-till and cover crops have allowed a lot of farmers to do fieldwork earlier, Rachel Bouressa said. While witnessing neighbors struggle with mud, the soil-health practices she uses – such as interseeding with legumes instead of using fertilizer and maintaining pasture for more than 20 years – has helped her ground absorb more water and protect it against future dry spells. Her grazing practices help her avoid the need for many passes with heavy equipment that could damage wet ground.
Changing to more resilient farming is a big commitment for any farm, but investment in a stable food supply is worth it. Farmers can request government officials to help clear the way for climate-resilient farming – such as investing in diverse agriculture research, support for farm bill conservation programs, and reducing barriers to market for animals on pasture.
Hogseth’s work with the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change also involves identifying policy solutions. Farmers on the task force have indicated interest in carbon-credit programs that reward farmers for avoiding emissions and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide in their working soils. They also are interested in renewable-energy incentives and programs that encourage grazing and reforestation. The Wisconsin Farmers Union is working with farmer-members to prepare formal testimony on both challenges to farming and potential policy improvements for upcoming public hearings on climate solutions.
Climate change presents serious challenges to farmers, rural communities, and food-system stability. Despite overwhelming scientific consensus that it’s occurring and that human activity is contributing to its severity, the issue has become politicized and is often painfully difficult to discuss. There are many options for empowering farmers to adapt to and mitigate climate change. Denying the challenge prevents us from coordinating efforts and maximizing results from farming practices with climate benefits. Hopefully developments like algal blooms in Lake Superior and USDA’s predictions on the rising expense of crop-insurance programs will provide the motivation needed to address climate change in farming communities. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ruralvoices for more information.