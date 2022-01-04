Orange peels influence soybean growth

Soybean is one of the most important crops cultivated around the world, and it is the principal grain legume grown in the United States. It is valued because it has a high-protein content – about 38 percent. And that high-protein content makes soybeans important for both human and animal nutrition. A research team at Auburn University is looking at ways to use orange peels to improve the growth and yield of soybeans.
The world population is growing fast and is expected to reach 9.7 billion people by 2050. To feed all those people, crop production needs to be increased worldwide. The most feasible way to do that is to increase yield, in other words, boost the quantity of grain produced by area cultivated. That also needs to be done in a sustainable way that allows for food production while protecting the environment.
Besides having high-protein content, soybeans are a valuable crop because they are in the legume family. The plants can pull nitrogen from the air into the soils and use it in the process of growing and producing the soybeans. But they don’t do that alone, they do it through a partnership with particular bacteria.
Soybeans partner with a type of bacteria called rhizobacteria to turn airborne nitrogen into a usable nutrient for the plant. The roots of the soybeans have nodules, providing a home to rhizobacteria. The bacteria metabolizes nitrogen into a form the soybeans can use, and in return the soybean plant provides that home, and some sugars that help the bacteria growth. Other types of rhizobacteria can help plants absorb some nutrients and others can protect the plant against pathogens that cause diseases.
Past research showed that soybean seeds inoculated with rhizobacteria before planting grow better than non-inoculated seeds. Greenhouse studies have better results than field studies. That may be because the rhizobacteria are not able to survive very well in agricultural soils and gets outcompeted by the very numerous and diverse bacteria that are already present in that soil.
The rhizobacteria need “food” to grow and colonize the soybean roots in order to stimulate plant growth. One type of food source for some strains of rhizobacteria is a carbohydrate called pectin. Pectin is found in fruits and vegetables, and it may be recognized as an ingredient in jams and jellies.
The research lab looked at reusing a by-product of the orange juice industry that contains pectin to find if it helped soybeans grow -- orange peels. They have a high content of pectin. Because the peels are a by-product of orange juice production, they are inexpensive. That new use of orange peels is a possible sustainable material that can increase crop yield.
Researchers are specifically looking for rhizobacteria strains that can survive and grow using the pectin from orange peel and improve the yield of soybean in the field. The results obtained in a greenhouse experiment show that some soybeans are very responsive to that new treatment.
Researchers also noticed that the rhizobacteria plus orange peel treatment could also increase the size of plant’s roots and the size and number of nodules. They think that can have a positive influence in the amount of nitrogen that soybean can fix from the atmosphere, increasing plant growth and yield without the need of nitrogen fertilizers, improving the sustainability of the agricultural systems.
