A new grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative will support research on seed corn suited to the organic industry. Corn is the second largest organic grain-seed crop in the United States after wheat, according to Iowa State University.
Researchers at Iowa State recently were awarded about $2 million to build on germplasm, methods and technologies they’ve developed in previous Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative projects.
The researchers are using the new grant to develop three-way hybrids better suited to organic-seed production than the single-cross hybrids currently marketed by most companies. The research team is focused on developing hybrids that carry traits desired by organic farmers, especially those identified as priorities during stakeholder meetings the researchers held as they prepared the grant proposal.
The traits include increased levels of methioinine and the ability to withstand weed pressure. Another goal is to create a mechanism for organically grown corn to resist pollination by transgenic pollen blown in from conventional fields.
The project also will involve two Organic Corn Breeding Boot Camps held at a cooperating winter-nursery site in Puerto Rico. Farmers, business representatives and student interns in Puerto Rico will participate and work together to produce seed. Plans also involve farm trials in the Midwest for the following year. The interns will travel to the farmers' locations to assist with the trials.
The researchers expect support for the winter nursery in Puerto Rico, where two to three generations of corn can be grown annually.
An important component of the project is refinement of a new rapid-cycling breeding method, which combines contemporary methods of genomic selection and “doubled haploid” breeding. An organic-friendly technology called Spontaneous Haploid Genome Doubling will be used to produce doubled haploid-inbred lines.
“The rapid-cycle breeding strategy can allow recombination and seed increase to occur in the same generation,” said Thomas Lübberstedt, director of the Doubled Haploid Facility at Iowa State and a partner in the project. "That could cut development time for a seed-corn variety down to one-fourth the typical time the pipeline takes now."
The technology avoids using the chemical colchicine, which adapts the technology to organic production systems, he said. The process requires selection of millions of haploid kernels and requires extensive manual labor. To improve efficiency researchers are developing an automated process for single-kernel evaluation using near-infrared reflectance spectroscopy for haploid selection and grain quality.
The doubled haploid lines and test-crosses will be evaluated in organic conditions in Iowa, Illinois and Puerto Rico where they will be monitored to select for desired traits such as pest resistance, tolerance to stress, lodging tolerance and ability to set seed. Contact thomasl@iastate.edu or call 515-294-5356 for more information.