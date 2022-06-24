Organisms unaffected by Bt corn

Genetically modified Bt corn has little impact on non-target insects and other organisms, according to a recently published study by a scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and colleagues from Switzerland.
Bt corn is corn that has been genetically modified to produce proteins from the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis to control corn borers, corn rootworms and other major corn pests. Critics have suggested it also can destroy beneficial insects or other non-targeted organisms.
One of the issues with assessments of possible non-target organism damage by Bt corn has been that each study was limited in scope, environment or size. The new study’s three authors have systematically analyzed data from studies in 12 bibliographic databases, 17 specialized webpages, and the reference sections of 78 review articles. All of the studies met high standards for research quality.
Steve Naranjo is an entomologist at the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and director of the Arid-Lands Agricultural Research Center in Maricopa, Arizona. He’s also one of the study's authors.
He and entomologists Joerg Romeis and Michael Meissle with Agroscope, the Agricultural Research Services’ counterpart in Switzerland, found that the massive aggregation of data showed Bt corn had no negative effects on most invertebrate groups. That included ladybeetles, flower bugs and lacewings. Populations of Braconidae insects, which are parasitoid wasps that prey on corn borers, were reduced with Bt corn.
The researchers also examined if authorship or financial support by biotechnology companies affected the outcome of individual studies.
"When any negative effects by Bt corn on non-target organisms were found in the data, they were attributed more often in studies with private-sector support than when no backing by biotech companies was declared," Meissle said.
Naranjo said, "After all the number crunching was done we found that, overall, Bt corn just doesn’t have negative impacts on non-target organisms."
The quality standards for which studies would be included in the meta-analysis and which would be cut were outlined and vetted by stakeholders. That included scientists not involved in the meta-analysis project and members of the journal Environmental Evidence review board. None of them knew whether any study's data showed a negative impact on non-target organisms.
The result is the largest pool of high-quality data anyone has ever analyzed for this purpose. It consisted of 7,279 individual invertebrate records from 233 experiments in 120 articles. Seventy-five percent of the records were from peer-reviewed journals.
The meta-analysis largely proved previous individual studies. Bt corn represents a selective pest-control technology with relatively few negative consequences for non-target invertebrates, especially when compared with the use of broad-spectrum insecticides for managing Bt-targeted pests, according to the scientists.
The study was published in Environmental Evidence. Visit environmentalevidencejournal.biomedcentral.com -- and search for "Bt maize and non-target animals” -- and ars.usda.gov for more information.