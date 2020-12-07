Dairy farmers strive to grow and harvest high-quality forages that can form the basis for the lactating-cow ration. Those forages can maximize health and production while minimizing purchased feed costs. But even if forages are harvested in ideal weather, some conditions during fermentation and feed-out can create challenges. One of the issues is elevated wild-yeast counts, leading to potential losses in dry matter and production.
Like mold, wild yeast belongs to the fungi kingdom. Unlike mold, wild yeast doesn’t produce toxic secondary metabolites. Wild yeast is predominantly aerobic; it thrives in the presence of oxygen. That leads to aerobic deterioration. While avoidable it’s still the main cause of dry-matter loss.
Wild yeast is present on standing forage in the field and becomes ensiled after harvest. Different yeast strains can be found in standing forages, but those that cause the most concern are lactic acid-fermenting species such as Candida and Pichia.
Once a silage bag, bunker or silo has been sealed and appropriate anaerobic conditions have been met, wild yeast will become dormant. But once the feedstuff is exposed to oxygen through opening the bag, bunker or silo, wild yeast begins to thrive. That leads to dry-matter losses.
There may be minimal signs of silage instability because wild yeast becomes inactive in cold weather. But once the temperature increases in spring yeast will re-energize. Its population can double in as little as two hours.
Yeast feeds on the energy and lactic acid in feed, therefore decreasing energy available to the cow. That results in heating and a localized pH increase, which opens the door to spoilage by mold and bacteria.
During summer months spoilage can happen rapidly if improperly managed. The feed may be stable only for a couple of hours. The problem can be further magnified once unstable feed is mixed into a total-mixed ration where there are more nutrients for the yeast to feed upon and heating of the feed continues. That compromises cow health and milk production.
Wild yeast present in feed can negatively affect rumen function, milk production and overall cow performance. The effect can be even more prevalent if the feed is given to transition cows that are already prone to metabolic stressors. There are common signs wild yeast is present in feed.
- loose, inconsistent manure
- decreased dry matter intake
- decreased milk production
- decreased butterfat test – sometimes, but not always
Wild yeast tends to be more prevalent in feeds that have a greater starch concentration.
- corn silage
- high-moisture corn
- earlage or snaplage
Haylage or other small-grain forages also contain greater levels of wild yeast. If it’s prevalent in haylage it’s the result of greater ash contamination due to heavy rains or the method of raking and merging the crop in the field. Greater ash contamination of the forage leads to poor fermentation, allowing yeast to thrive as the feed is provided.
Control strategies suggested
If cows show any signs of depressed rumen function and decreased performance described, send samples from the suspected feedstuffs to a qualified laboratory to determine the specific level of contamination. When sampling feeds for yeast-count analysis, samples should be kept in an airtight sampling bag and refrigerated until they’re sent. Well-preserved feed has yeast counts of less than 10,000 colony-forming units per gram.
The silage face also should be evaluated for signs of heating and spoilage. Management practices should be implemented to decrease the amount of oxygen allowed to penetrate the forage. In cases where heating and spoilage are occurring on the silage face, one or more practices can be implemented.
- Treat the feed with a buffered propionic acid or acid-blend product. That can be done to stable feed on the silage face or to the feed before adding it to the total-mixed ration.
- Avoid removing excess cover plastic prior to feeding.
- Maintain a smooth feed-out face at all times.
- Use proper equipment such as facers or rakes to maintain the face. Avoid using large equipment with a bucket to maintain the face. Doing so can create cracks in the face of the pile, allowing oxygen to be introduced.
- Increase the amount of feed removed daily from the face by either feeding through the feed faster or by discarding suspicious, spoiled feed. During winter months a minimum of 6 inches to 12 inches should be removed from the face per day. During summer months a minimum of 12 inches to 18 inches should be removed from the face per day.
- Don’t pile unstable silage for later feeding.
- In cooler weather on larger piles, split the pile to feed faster. Note that this creates another side face, which could potentially lead to shrink.
Other changes may be implemented to the ration to improve cow performance.
- Enhance rumen function by increasing the amount of buffer fed.
- Feed a live-yeast product or double the amount of yeast in the ration if yeast is currently in the ration. A live-yeast product helps to regulate rumen pH and scavenge oxygen, resulting in better rumen health and forage utilization.
- Dilute the yeast load that cows receive by decreasing the amount of affected feed. That can be done by either introducing a forage extender such as corn gluten feed or increasing the dietary inclusion of other feedstuffs as forage inventory allows.
- Feed twice daily to minimize spoilage at the bunk.
- Use a bunk stabilizer, which acts as an oxygen scavenger to limit the growth of wild yeast.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to combating different strains of wild yeast. At times low yeast counts that could otherwise be considered relatively safe to feed can cause the greatest rumen upset. Visit hubbardfeeds.com for more information.