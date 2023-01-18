Overhead view could help control weeds

Imagine a farmer flying an unmanned-aerial vehicle above a cover-crop field. An app on his smartphone generates a map of the field showing where weeds are likely to appear later in the season. A month later the farmer returns and uses an unmanned-aerial-vehicle-sprayer to treat those areas with an herbicide mixture targeting specific weed species. He has spent a fraction of the time and money compared to spraying the entire field.
Researchers from North Carolina State University, Texas A&M University, Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are on thieir way to making that scenario a reality. Their goal is to create a mobile app that enables a grower to take a video over a cover crop – whether it be by unmanned-aerial vehicle, a tractor-mounted smartphone or by simply walking with a smartphone – and obtain a map showing specific places where the cover crop is sparse. That will indicate where weeds are most likely to grow later in the season.
The purpose of the app is two-fold – to make it easier for farmers to use winter cover crops for weed control and to reduce the amount of herbicide use overall. Cover crops are often patchy in the field due to differences in soil properties such as texture, moisture, and fertility.
Wherever a cover crop is underperforming it’s less likely to prevent weeds from germinating and growing. The app will show areas where the cover crop is thin and where those areas need be monitored for weeds later in the season.
The app also will help farmers treat weed escapes sooner before allowing them to go to seed. Even if late-season weed escapes don’t directly affect yield, allowing them to produce seed contributes to the following year’s weed seed bank. In this way farmers will be able to make plans to specifically target areas and avoid spraying the entire field. That will save money on herbicides, slow the rate of herbicide resistance, and help with long-term weed management.
Researchers at North Carolina State University are developing ways to estimate cover crop biomass using video images. Using a GoPro camera, they’re taking videos over various cover crop fields at different growth stages. Then they use the videos to create 3-D reconstructions, known as “point clouds” of the crop.
By comparing the point clouds with other data – such as crop height and normalized differential vegetation index – they can map cover-crop biomass and density anywhere in the field. That will enable them to see patches where the cover crop is sparse – similar to an elevation map – and where they’re most likely to see late-season weed escapes.
Precision agriculture continues to make strides in helping growers increase yields while reducing inputs. The new app will help farmers better use cover crops while reducing the time, money and chemical inputs required for weed control. With simple and inexpensive cameras and smartphone technology, precision agriculture will help create a brighter future for agriculture and the environment.
Visit youtube.com and search for O8GjsmHW5Ds to watch a video about how researchers collect data and create 3-D reconstructions of a cover crop. Visit weedscienceprogram.wordpress.ncsu.edu and growiwm.org/cover-crops for more information.
April Dobbs is a graduate student in the weed science program at North Carolina State University.