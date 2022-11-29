Partner conservation with more revenue

There are about 40 conservation practices within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program, one of the many programs within the conservation title of the farm bill. They’ll likely continue to change with a new farm bill every five years. It’s difficult to stay abreast of those changes and know whether enrolling in a certain conservation program makes economic sense. That’s why researchers at Mississippi State University have developed software that identifies where conservation practices are most economically beneficial in specific areas of fields.
Called the “Mississippi State University Precision Conservation Tool,” it’s expected to be available to farmers at the beginning of 2023. The software uses precision-agriculture tools, said Mark McConnell, a wildlife biologist at Mississippi State University.
“We wanted to find a way to facilitate objective-driven conservation in a way that enables farmers to farm their best ground and also find where they could make more money in conservation,” he said. “If you work in agricultural systems you know there are parts of every row-crop field that are historically less profitable.”
Less-productive yields happen for numerous reasons. Areas of fields can be flood-prone, or have poorer soil, less organic matter, greater saline issues or more sand, he said. Those areas can be factors in nitrogen leaching, causing a suite of environmental challenges. They reduce revenue.
McConnell referred to a study by David Muth that was published in 2014 in the “Journal of Soil and Water Conservation.”
Muth, now a partner with Alternative Equity Advisors, said in the study, “Emerging precision-agriculture technologies, specifically the ability to make decisions and implement management practices at a smaller spatial scale, provide opportunities for simultaneously improving environmental and financial performance of primary Corn Belt production systems.”
Emerging precision data could quantify subfield variability in agricultural systems, he said, according to another study. The study was then used to quantify environmental and financial performance at a 33-foot-resolution scale for the field. The results demonstrated how focusing on increased profitability could be an important tool for improving sustainability.
For the past 15 years McConnell has been working to find a way for farmers to more strategically enroll conservation acres.
People are also reading…
“I’m a wildlife biologist but precision agriculture has become a big part of my research program and career,” he said.
Yield monitors and maps are among the many tools within the arsenal of precision-agriculture technology. Most combines released in the past decade have come standard with yield-monitoring technology, he said. Combines with an onboard computing system and screens enable farmers to spatially understand where yields vary.
Aerial maps can be loaded onto the Mississippi State University Precision Conservation Tool, which contains information on the various options available to farmers in the Conservation Reserve Program. The information includes required practices as well as payments to farmers for implementing those conservation practices, he said.
The software also enables farmers to zoom into field-shape files. Farmers can add as much yield data as they want in order to map variability across a field through time. Then they can enter their production costs and the commodity prices they want to simulate.
The software shows poorer-yielding areas of a field and finds opportunities for economically targeted conservation in areas, based on a farmer’s conservation goals and a conservation program’s requirements.
McConnell conducted a simulation in Lowndes County, Mississippi. In that simulation of 52 fields across one farm, the software showed how the farm’s revenue could increase by an average of 24 percent across all fields. In some fields there was a 2 percent increase while on other fields the software showed there could be an increase in revenue of more than 200 percent.
“Farmers need to be able to optimize the profitability of every acre of every field,” he said. “We wanted to find the overlap between economic and environmental opportunities, and then find a way to implement practices in a conservationally friendly scenario.”
Visit link.springer.com – search for “economically targeting conservation” – and northcentralwater.org and jswconline.org – search for “profitability versus environmental performance” – or contact mdm380@msstate.edu or 662-325-2144 for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.