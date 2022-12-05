Partners pursue nitrate pollution

The stewardship of land and water resources is one of the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub’s four key priority areas. With hub funding, researchers at UW-River Falls have been able to work with the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, a producer-led watershed-protection group. A multiyear-research study is focusing on connecting land-use practices, education and outcomes on the land.
Greg Friendshuh of Friendshuh Farms near Clear Lake, Wisconsin, serves as vice-president of the council. He and his family milk 1,300 cows and raise several head of young stock. They farm about 3,500 acres.
The council met in 2018 for its first official meeting. He said the group wanted to monitor water quality and measure what effects farming operations were having on it.
“That’s what drove us to work with Jill,” he said.
Jill Coleman Wasik, an associate professor in the UW-Plant and Earth Science department at the River Falls campus, has since spring 2018 been monitoring nitrate concentrations in council-member well water on 45 to 50 properties. The research is currently approaching about 1,000 data points.
The Friendshuh family is concentrating efforts on water quality and sustainability on their farm.
“Given the responsibility I have with manure and fertilizers, I’m interested in conversations about new ways to steward our resources,” Friendshuh said.
Wasik and her team visit council-member wells between one and four times per year, depending on the results of the nitrate monitoring.
“Our activities are informed by the results we’re getting,” she said.
The UW-River Falls team uses lysimeters – soil-water collectors. The lysimeters enable the team to sample different constituents in soil water. The researchers can monitor what’s in the water that may eventually move down into the groundwater.
“We did a pilot lysimeter study in the summer of 2019 and the results were intriguing,” Wasik said.
The pilot was expanded with support from the Dairy Innovation Hub; Wasik began testing again in summer 2020. That was subsequently followed by two years of drought. The project has been a challenge but is beginning to yield some results, she said.
“It would be great to have more real-time continuous data,” she said. “Some of the results we’ve found from certain wells are very concerning. We recorded one well that was close to 70-parts-per-million nitrate. We also recorded a few others that were 40 parts per million to 50 parts per million.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set a maximum contaminant level for nitrates in water at 10 parts per million – or 10 milligrams per liter of water. It’s an enforceable standard.
“(But) it’s not totally clear that the health standard is completely protective of people through long periods of time,” Wasik said.
According to a study led by researchers at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, 10 parts per million isn’t protective enough when someone has been drinking the affected water for decades. And Wasik said some wells of the producer-led group’s members may be in areas that are more-susceptible because they’re more connected to surface water.
“I think that more real-time data would be helpful if we could see a direct connection with rain events and changes in nitrate concentrations within those wells,” she said. “Maybe we could do a better job of determining the sources, where those connections are, and protecting those areas.”
One of her goals is to determine whether all fields need cover crops or no-till, or whether there are certain strategies for certain places. She said farms are businesses; conservation practices to address nitrate in groundwater could be more tailored to individual farms.
“Maybe it’s buffer strips on the sides of fields because most of the water is running off fields,” she said.
One of her goals is to do a better job of giving recommendations so people are able to decide what practices will have the most impact, she said.
The research project will yield long-term data, which can help farmers determine where sensitive areas are located. The data also can help show areas that aren’t so sensitive.
Dave Tollberg is a consultant with Northland Crop Consulting working with dairy and crop farmers in western Wisconsin and in Minnesota. He’s also a director of the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council.
“Instead of painting with a broad stroke we can be more definitive with what we’re doing,” he said. “When farmers see the data they can make good decisions. They just want to know the facts.”
Farmers have good technology available to them, he said. That includes lysimeters as well as tensiometers for measuring soil-water tension and irrigation scheduling
Friendshuh said preserving income is on the minds of farmers. Having good long-term data can show farmers how conservation practices can work on their farms. They may find sacrifices aren’t that costly or that there are no sacrifices, but rather benefits to what they’re trying to do.
“The data points are very significant in what we’re trying to do,” he said. “It’s all so important to get some traction built to help steward our resources.”
Wasik said she and council members have discussed other ideas for research projects and how they might be conducted moving forward. That would include viewing other research projects that have received funding from the Dairy Innovation Hub, such as biochar amendments to soils.
“There also are some new faculty that have come onboard interested in working with us,” she said.
The Dairy Innovation Hub represents a $7.8 million per year investment by the state of Wisconsin. Through research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls, its mission is to keep Wisconsin’s dairy industry at the global forefront in producing nutritional dairy foods in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu and westernwisconservation.org and ncbi.nlm.nih.gov – search for "drinking water nitrate and human health" –for more information.
