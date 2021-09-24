Path behind easy to discover from future

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Sometimes the path ahead is difficult to see. But if we look back over our shoulder the path we have been on is easy to discern. That path we have been on makes it easier to figure out how we arrived where we are today. And that bit of introspection may tell a lot about where we’re heading.
Northcroft Farm is near the end of a dead-end gravel road near Fish Creek in Bayfield County. For many years it was a small dairy farm. The old barn with an attached milk house tells a visitor that much. But to see the farming going on there currently, one must look at the land beyond the old barn.
Stroll through the yard past beautiful sunflowers and hollyhocks to see high-tunnel greenhouses and garden plots. Early in the morning it’s possible that Brian Clements, the green thumb at Northcroft Farm, will be out watering, cleaning vegetables for market, packing a mini-van for deliveries and doing other chores, seemingly simultaneously.
On a warm summer morning in front of a high tunnel Clements said, “I’m from the Washington, D.C., area. I saw Northland College (in Ashland, Wisconsin) in Barron’s Guide to Colleges; (I) visited and liked it. And I never left.
“I majored in environmental studies; I graduated in December 2008. The economy was going down the drain. I knew I wanted to farm at some point; there weren’t a lot of jobs. So I asked a friend who was a farmer if I could rent some land. I got another job at a farm as a laborer to gain more skills. Four or five years later I figured out what I was doing and bought my own place.
“I enjoy farming. I like the fact that I’m outside all of the time. I can set my own schedule; to a certain extent I’m my own boss. Sink or swim, it is all on me.”
Clements intensively farms 2 acres and has three large high-tunnel greenhouses in production. Two more will be built by this time next year. The rest of the farm is rented out to a neighbor.
He said, “It’s nice that I get to know my customers. I sell directly to customers at farm markets. I also sell to the food co-op in Ashland and to restaurants. It’s nice that I get to meet the people who eat my food every day.”
Northcroft Farm also ships vegetables through the Bayfield Foods Co-op, where Clements is the general manager.
“Salad mix and head lettuce are the bulk, probably 50 percent to 60 percent of my sales,” he said. “I raise tomatoes, carrots, cauliflower, eggplant, peppers and kale. Generally I raise things that don’t require much tractor power or equipment. I designed the business around things I can do with a walk-behind garden tractor. So I don’t have potatoes or onions or winter squash, things that require a lot of machinery.
“I usually start my first plants in late March and I seed my last plants Aug.15. I pretty much have everything out of the ground by the first week in December. Sometimes I have produce in storage that I can sell later, like carrots and beets. In January, February and March I’m mostly not farming. Then I’m ordering seeds and repairing buildings. I’m not taking Hawaiian vacations.”
A love of the outdoors, a school in northern Wisconsin, the lure of Chequamegon Bay and Lake Superior, and a green thumb – looking ahead it was probably difficult to see from those disparate things what Brian Clements was going to do for the world. But looking back the path is clear. He provides fresh wholesome locally grown food for his community. He enjoys meeting the people who eat the food he grows, and a whole lot of folks around Chequamegon Bay enjoy knowing him. During the long winter those same folks dream of fresh greens from Northcroft Farm.
Visit northcroftfarm.weebly.com and www.bayfieldfoods.org for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.