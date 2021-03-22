Pathologists pursue cause of rapid apple decline

A mysterious phenomenon has been killing apple trees the past few years. The phenomenon has been named rapid apple decline. Two scientists from Cornell University are on a mission to discover its cause.
Awais Khan and Marc Fuchs, both plant pathologists at Cornell, began exploring in 2018 the potential causes of rapid apple decline. They studied pathogens, insects, cold-weather injury and root systems’ interactions.
While their findings revealed no direct above-ground causes, they did notice that a weaker root system could potentially contribute to the trees’ decline.
“So little is known about the below-ground root system of apple rootstocks,” said Awais Khan, co-principal investigator and associate professor of plant pathology and plant-microbe biology. “By performing a comprehensive analysis of the systems, we hope to uncover answers the apple industry has been seeking.”
He and Marc Fuchs, a professor of plant pathology and plant-microbe biology, will focus on the complex dynamics of apple-root systems and explore the behavior of viruses in commercial apple orchards.
While roots are an important component of any apple orchard, knowledge of their growth and architecture is scarce due to the difficulty and cost involved in studying them. Few technologies exist to help scientists study the systems. Unearthing trees in an orchard to examine their root traits is expensive and destructive.
The plant pathologists will be working with commercial growers in the Hudson Valley, Capital District and Lake Ontario regions to compare physical samples of both declining and healthy trees from different orchards and soil systems. They also will obtain trees for analysis from nurseries in New York and beyond.
Khan will explore a possible connection between high-density orchard systems and rapid apple decline. By planting small nursery trees in a greenhouse with spacing comparable to the close spacing of orchard systems, he will replicate the way in which roots may potentially compete with each for nutrient uptake.
Fuchs will establish whether the presence of viruses in the nursery trees may weaken the root system of declining trees. Nursery plant roots will be examined after one, two and three years and a three-dimensional root system of each will be documented. From there, the trees will be planted and then unearthed over a three-year period to assess how they’ve grown over time.
The plant pathologists also will examine a wide variety of commonly used commercial-apple rootstocks to determine whether there’s a connection between rapid apple decline and specific rootstocks.
He will specifically analyze whether certain rootstocks are more impacted by viruses than others.
“I’ve noticed that declining trees often are affected by two viruses,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean they’re causal viruses. It might just mean they’re coexisting with the roots and that it’s the roots that are the weak link in the system.”
He suspects that when multiple viruses are present in an apple cultivar, they may work their way down to the rootstock. There they could debilitate the vascular connection between the rootstock and the rest of the tree. That would further weaken the roots and limit nutrients’ ability to travel up to the cultivar.
The most proactive way to maintain the long-term health of an orchard is to ensure cultivars are virus-free before being grafted onto apple rootstock. This could be an important first step in preventing the onset of rapid apple decline, he said.
Erin Rodger is the senior manager of marketing and communications for Cornell AgriTech.