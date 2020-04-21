The Wisconsin Farmers Union is expressing its appreciation to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a critically needed $19 billion emergency-aid package to support farmers and bolster food security.
The USDA announced April 17 that it plans to provide $16 billion in direct support to family farmers and ranchers, $9.5 billion of which was allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – CARES. The other $6.5 billion will be sourced from the Commodity Credit Corporation. The USDA will purchase $3 billion worth of fresh produce, dairy and meat, which will be redistributed to food pantries and other non-profit organizations that serve Americans experiencing food insecurity.
Direct payments to farmers will cover 85 percent of the losses incurred between Jan. 15 and April 15, based on estimates projected by the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Payments will not cover losses covered through existing farm-bill programs such as crop insurance or the Dairy Margin Coverage program. The new payments will be subject to a payment limitation of $125,000 per commodity and $250,000 per producer. The Agricultural Marketing Service’s impact analysis suggests that agriculture has incurred $40 billion in losses.
I’m stressing the importance of dividing aid fairly, to ensure it reaches America’s family farmers. I also urge a deeper look at the structural issues that have wreaked havoc on the U.S. supply chain amid the coronavirus crisis.
Family farmers across the nation continue to work to keep food on our tables, and this aid will be critical for keeping some of those farms on the land and in our rural communities amid the blows they’ve been dealt from market disruptions. We also must recognize that farmers have been in crisis for the past several years. The pandemic has clearly demonstrated the frailty that comes to a food supply chain when it becomes too consolidated.
As we move forward, the agricultural community and lawmakers need to be working together to address consolidation, supply management and the price fixing we have witnessed, particularly in the cattle industry. Farmers across various sectors are feeling the impact of a food system that puts the majority of risk on the farmer while those further down the supply chain reap the profits.
As the coronavirus pandemic impacts consumer demand, a major surplus of milk is reducing prices and forcing farmers to dispose of milk. This past week some of the major players in the dairy industry called on the USDA to couple federal-aid payments with an immediate supply reduction. Dairy farmers are at a breaking point and the need for federal action to manage the oversupply could not be clearer.
Direct payments will offer some short-term relief, but these efforts will fail to support dairy farmers through the long duration of this crisis unless we also manage the oversupply of milk. We hope that Congress and the USDA will address this problem in a serious way in subsequent response actions.