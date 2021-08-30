Pea-protein content targeted

Peas are a popular source of protein – their production has a limited environmental footprint and they’re economically beneficial for farmers. Breeding efforts are improving the nutritional content of peas, but the gains aren’t happening fast enough to meet growing demand. To accelerate pea research, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research, with additional funding from Open Philanthropy, is awarding a $1 million Plant Protein Enhancement Project grant to North Dakota State University. North Dakota State researchers will build genomic resources, breeding models and tools for improving total protein content in peas.
“Demand for plant-based protein is soaring, both as a commercial alternative to animal products and as a key protein source to ensure global food security,” said Jeff Rosichan, director of the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research’s Crops of the Future Collaborative. “The research (at North Dakota State) is unlocking the genetic potential of a popular, widely consumed crop to expand its role in developing healthy, accessible diets.”
Pea protein is typically 22 percent of current pea varieties’ seed. Leveraging the genetic diversity of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s pea-germplasm collection can potentially help seeds reach a total of 34 percent protein.
Researchers led by Nonoy Bandillo, an assistant professor of pulse-crop breeding at North Dakota State, are studying the relationships between genes, traits and the environment in increasing pea protein. They’re conducting large-scale studies of agronomic and compositional traits of pea germplasm across North America. They’re working to determine natural variations underlying protein content.
The team also is developing genomic resources to produce deoxyribonucleic-level knowledge for increasing total protein content and evaluating genomic-prediction tools. By using genetic information and developing genomic tools to maximize breeding efficiency, the researchers are hoping to increase genetic gains and speed the development of future pea varieties.
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research launched the Plant Protein Enhancement Project through its Crops of the Future Collaborative in 2019. The goal is to enhance the protein yield of plant-based staple crops and decrease costs. The competitive research program funds grants to enhance the supply chain for plant-based protein in a profitable and sustainable manner.
Matching funds were provided by Benson Hill, Keygene, Syngenta and North Dakota State for a total $1.2 million investment. Visit foundationfar.org for more information.