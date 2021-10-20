 Skip to main content
Peek behind the scene

Not many people are able to see the back of the barn, except for those of us who live there. Behind the Adank barn near Independence, Wisconsin, there are lots of "weeds" to help make it look pretty. Especially brightened is the old corn crib that's currently used for feeding mineral to dry cows.

