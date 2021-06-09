Peninsula Pride Farms is a producer-led watershed-protection group in southern Door and Kewaunee counties. It has hosted two field events in spring 2021. Called “Conservation Conversations” the informal events provide farmers an opportunity to openly discuss topics. Mike Vandenhouten, a crop farmer in southern Door County, hosted Apr. 24 a Conservation Conversation at his farm to discuss the next steps after planting 100 pounds of oats and 2.5 pounds of tillage radish as a cover crop in fall 2020. He recently began planting oats as a cover crop in fall 2020 and is no-till-planting this spring.
“There comes a time when you have to take a chance and quit doing things the way we’ve traditionally been doing them,” he said. “I think there’s a better way to do it and this is an excellent opportunity for me to give it a try. I have some reservations but we’ll see what happens.”
About two-dozen farmers attended the event, viewing soil biomass deep in a soil pit with Jamie Patton, senior outreach specialist in the UW-Nutrient and Pest Management Program. She showed farmers what’s happening below the surface and why cover crops are needed for living roots year-round.
Peninsula Pride Farms also hosted May 25 a Conservation Conversation with Aaron Augustian who farms near Kewaunee. Most of his farm is no-tilled; the discussion focused on no-till corn-planting into a cover crop.
A study recently showed that farmer members of Peninsula Pride Farms who are using strip-till and no-till practices on typical crop and livestock operations potentially reduce phosphorus runoff from farm fields by 50 percent and soil erosion by 60 percent. Stopping phosphorus and soil sediment from leaving farm fields improves water quality. For example every pound of phosphorus that reaches a stream or lake can potentially feed 500 pounds of algae, degrading the waterway.
In a recent 2020 analysis the group accounted for more than 18,000 acres of cover crops, about 81,000 acres in a nutrient-management plan and 21,310 acres of reduced tillage. Visit peninsulapridefarmsinc.org for more information.
Steven Schauer is a communications specialist with the Dairy Business Association and the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.